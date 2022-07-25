The Worldwide Baby Toiletries Industry is Expected to Reach $137 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Toiletries Market by Product Type, End User, and Mode of Sale: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby toiletries market size was valued at $66,711.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $137,156.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Baby toiletries refer to personal care products used for grooming and hygiene of babies and nurturing their overall health and appearance. These products include baby diapers, including training nappies and baby cloths, toothpaste, wipes, and various hair and skin care products. Toiletries are used to fulfil the hygiene needs and protect the sensitive skin of babies from dust particles. These products are used for children and infants till the age of five.



Increase in hygiene care of babies, rise in birth rate, and surge in disposable income of customers are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the baby toiletries market. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding the benefits of the baby products such as baby wipes, diapers, and tissues drives the market growth. However, availability of harmful chemicals in baby toiletries products, such as phthalates and formaldehyde in shampoos and lotions, hinders the market growth. Furthermore, as these products have to undergo various clinical tests as they are to be used for babies, companies have to incur higher costs for R&D and clinical tests. Increase in number of working women and improvement in standards of living of people in emerging economies such as India and China create numerous opportunities in the market.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the manufacturing activities and disrupted the distribution network of the baby toiletries market globally. People were forced to stay in their homes to limit the spread of the disease. Government's stringent rules regarding social distancing and complete lockdown resulted in huge losses for vendors operating in the market. All key players and other sales channel were closed during the lockdown period. However, a V-shaped recovery is expected in the post-pandemic.



The report segments the market on the basis of product type, end user, mode of sale, and region. Depending on product type, it is classified into skin care products, hair care products, diapers, baby wipes, and other toiletries. According to end user, it is categorized into new born, infants, and toddlers. As per the mode of sale, it is divided into offline and online.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players in baby toiletries market are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Artsana S.p.A., Beiersdorf AG, Burt's Bees, Inc., California Baby, Inc., Aveeno, Cotton Babies, Inc., and SCA Hygiene.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Share Analysis



Chapter 4: Baby Toiletries Market, by Product Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

4.2. Skin Care Products

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Hair Care Products

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Baby Diapers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Baby Wipes

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.6. Other Toiletries

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Baby Toiletries Market, by End-user

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

5.2. New Born

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Infants

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Toddlers

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Baby Toiletries Market, by Mode of Sale

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Sale

6.2. Offline

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Baby Toiletries Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Procter and Gamble

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Ontex International

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Hengan

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Beiersdorf AG

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Unicharm

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Kao Corporation

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Dabur India Limited

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Unilever

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

