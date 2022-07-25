Frozen Pet Food Market Will Surpass US$ 23 Bn by 2032 amid Rising Concerns about Pet Nutrition – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen pet food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.1% over the assessment period and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 23 Bn by 2032.



Frozen pet food products stay fresh for longer and retain more nutrients. Frozen pet food is also healthier because it is free of additives and processing.

To be active, healthy, and happy, every pet requires adequate nutrition. Concerns about animal nutrition and health have fueled a global trend toward high-protein pet food and fresh recipes, resulting in new developments in the raw, fresh, and frozen pet food market. Pet parents' willingness to try new diets and recipes for their pets has increased demand for both fresh and frozen pet foods.

In response to changing trends, leading players in the frozen pet food market have experimented more with their offerings. Experimentation and innovation in the frozen pet food sector are current industry trends which have gained traction among pet owners, particularly millennials.

Key Takeaways:

Based on pet type, sales of frozen pet food for dogs are anticipated to account for over 50% of the total market share.

In terms of nature, demand for organic frozen pet food is expected to gain traction at a considerable pace over the assessment period.

Animal derived frozen pet food is expected to hold a market share of over 40% in the forecast period.

Sales in the U.S. frozen pet food market are expected to rise at a 3.2% CAGR through 2032.

India will account for 35.6% of the South Asia frozen pet food market share over the forecast period.

Demand for frozen pet food in Germany is expected to increase at a 2.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

“Growing preference for clean-label frozen pet food, along with high demand for different flavors and textures is expected to create opportunities for growth for frozen pet food manufacturers in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the existence of various regional and international firms offering a wide range of frozen pet food items, the global frozen food industry is extremely competitive. Key players control a large portion of the market, and they are pursuing strategies such as product innovations, strengthening their hold on offline and online marketing, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their visibility and portfolio of offerings, thereby accelerating market growth.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global frozen pet food market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on pet type (cat (kitten and senior) and dog (puppy, adult and senior) and others), nature (organic and conventional), source (animal derived, plant derived and insect derived), sales channel (offline sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, pet stores, convenience store and other sales channel) and online sales channel (company website and e-commerce platform)), across seven major regions of the world.

Frozen Pet Food Market by Category

By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Insect Derived





By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pet Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



