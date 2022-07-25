New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310248/?utm_source=GNW

By modality, the market is segmented into benchtop, standalone and handheld/portable.



By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, research institutes and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Major countries analyzed include the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022, and the forecast through year-end 2027. Estimates are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Summary:

Reasons for Doing this Study:

A clinical chemistry analyzer is an instrument used to determine the concentration of metabolites, sugars, proteins and electrolytes in samples of bodily fluids such as urine, serum and plasma.Samples are first inserted in a tray or slot, then tests are programmed through a keypad, and outcomes are shown on a screen.



An analyzer treats and diagnoses fatal diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, HIV, hepatitis and thyroid problems. Clinical conditions of kidney function, liver function and hemoglobin levels can be determined with the help of an analyzer.



Rising healthcare expenditures, an increasingly aging population, and the growing prevalence of contagious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria are driving the growth of the market for clinical chemistry analyzers.Increasingly automated laboratories, expanding infrastructure facilities, and technological advances will likely create additional market opportunities.



In developed as well as developing countries, clinical chemistry analyzers are installed in hospital and reference laboratory settings.These machines are purchased outright or sometimes installed based on rental contracts or cost-per-test contracts due to the high prices of the equipment.



Technological advances have led to high-throughput, fully automated devices that enable laboratories to operate with improved efficiency and to compensate for ongoing staff shortages.

