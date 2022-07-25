The Worldwide Drug Eluting Balloon Industry is Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Eluting Balloon Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market is projected to reach USD 1,664.05 million by 2027 from USD 756.23 million in 2021, at a CAGR 14.04% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Drug Eluting Balloon Market size was estimated at USD 285.97 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 324.11 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.18% to reach USD 633.93 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Drug Eluting Balloon Market size was estimated at USD 150.49 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 170.86 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.25% to reach USD 334.75 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Drug Eluting Balloon Market size was estimated at USD 319.77 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 358.90 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.82% to reach USD 695.37 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on drug eluting balloon identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Drug Eluting Balloon Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Drug Eluting Balloon Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Drug Eluting Balloon Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.2. Bayer AG

7.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.4. Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

7.5. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

7.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.7. Cook Medical, Inc.

7.8. Eurocor Tech GmbH

7.9. iVascular S.L.U.

7.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.11. M.A. Med Alliance SA

7.12. SurModics, Inc.

7.13. Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkzm9x

Attachment