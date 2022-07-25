New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Private Network (VPN): Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310247/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation based on type, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables and 40 additional data tables

- An updated overview of the global market for virtual private networks (VPNs) within the Information Technology industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for virtual private network, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size for VPNs, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of type of VPN, organization size, component, deployment mode, end user, and geographical region

- Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the marketplace

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Competitive Landscape of the key players in the virtual private network market, and updated information on partnerships, agreements, and product launches in the global VPN market

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Kape Technologies PLC, Nord security, OpenVPN and Proton Technologies AG



Summary:

VPNs create an encrypted tunnel between the computer and the internet, ensuring that data and communications are private even when users are using public networks.In terms of encryption, there are three main types: hashing, symmetric cryptography, and asymmetric cryptography.



Each type of encryption has its strengths and weaknesses, but all encryption tools succeed in scrambling user data so that it becomes useless for others.



There are many VPN protocols or methods of security.PPTP, a point-to-point tunneling protocol, is one of the oldest methods of tunneling, which is still in use today but is widely considered one of the least secure methods of tunneling.



Other protocols include Transport Layer Security (TLS), Secure Shell (SSH), Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)/internet protocol security (IPSec), Internet key exchange version 2 (IKEv2), and OpenVPN. Because OpenVPN is an open-source protocol, it is among the most secure as any vulnerabilities in its programming will be discovered and fixed very quickly.



The growing number of cyber attacks will drive the growth of the VPN market in the coming years. According to the statistics from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., organizations across the globe witnessed READACTED% more attacks per week in 2021 compared to the prior year. The report further indicatedthat each organization faced about REDACTED cyber attacks per week globally. The company estimated thatcyber crime costs will reach $READACTED trillion by 2025. Due to this, security had become an important norm both in the public and commercial sectors.



Major corporations are adopting VPN technologies because companies are more concerned with data security, thereby minimizing the cyber-attacks on business operations.These cyber-attacks include fraud, theft, and the destruction of data.



Thus, a growing number of cyberattacks are propelling the growth of network protocols that allow the business to securely share its data over the network. This results in increasing demand for VPN solutions over the forecast period.



The global VPN market has been segmented based on its type, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography.Based on type, global VPN market is segmented into site-tosite VPN.



Based on component, global VPN market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.Based on organization size, global VPN market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium organizations.



Based on deployment mode, global VPN market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.Based on end users’, global VPN market is segmented into individual and commercial.



Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of theWorld (including South America and the Middle East & Africa).

