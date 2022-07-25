The Worldwide Fitness App Industry is Projected to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness App Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fitness App Market is projected to reach USD 25,450.48 million by 2027 from USD 5,404.39 million in 2021, at a CAGR 29.46% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Fitness App Market size was estimated at USD 1,978.69 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,523.48 million in 2022, at a CAGR 29.01% to reach USD 9,124.52 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Fitness App Market size was estimated at USD 1,430.00 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,870.34 million in 2022, at a CAGR 30.08% to reach USD 6,929.61 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Fitness App Market size was estimated at USD 1,995.69 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,572.05 million in 2022, at a CAGR 29.46% to reach USD 9,396.34 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on fitness app identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Fitness App Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Fitness App Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fitness App Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. 8fit GmbH

7.2. Aaptiv Inc.

7.3. Adidas AG

7.4. Appinventiv Technology Pvt. Ltd.

7.5. Apple Inc.

7.6. ASICS Corporation

7.7. Azumio Inc.

7.8. Daily Workout Apps, LLC

7.9. Fooducate Ltd.

7.10. Freeletics GmbH

7.11. Garmin Ltd.

7.12. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

7.13. HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited

7.14. Jefit, Inc.

7.15. Lenovo Group Limited

7.16. MyFitnessPal, Inc.

7.17. Nike Inc.

7.18. Noom, Inc.

7.19. Polar Electro Oy

7.20. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.21. TomTom N.V.

7.22. Wahoo Fitness LLC

