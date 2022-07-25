New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nonalcoholic Beverages: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310246/?utm_source=GNW

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nonalcoholic beverages.



The market is broken down by packaging, category, sales channels, and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



This report provides market insights into the global nonalcoholic beverages market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, and India, and the top nonalcoholic beverages in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.



This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nonalcoholic beverages market, growth in the individual segments of the nonalcoholic beverages industry, subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, current research, and future opportunities in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.



Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of nonalcoholic beverages is examined. Growth rates and reasons for growth in each nonalcoholic beverage segment are provided.



This report studies the following segments -

Packaging subcategories:

- Can packaging.

- Paper packaging.

- PET bottle packaging.

- Other packaging (glass packaging, HDPE bottle).



Sales Channels subcategories:

- Vending machine.

- Convenience store.

- Mass retailer.

- Online platforms.

- Other sales channels (food service centers, local stores).



Category subcategories:

- Carbonated beverages.

- Mineral water.

- Juice, cordials, smoothies.

- Standard white milk.

- Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee and tea.

- Energy and sports drinks.

- Other nonalcoholic beverages.



The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for nonalcoholic beverages.



It explains the foremost market drivers of the global nonalcoholic beverages market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the nonalcoholic beverages market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.



Report Includes:

- 149 data tables and 134 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global markets for nonalcoholic beverages

- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for nonalcoholic beverages, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the nonalcoholic beverages market with analyses and global market forecasts through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for nonalcoholic beverages, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, packaging, sales channel, and geographic region

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, etc.

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 Impact on the global beverage industry

- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for nonalcoholic beverages

- Market share analysis of the leading international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and the global competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Ambev SA, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, Carlsberg A/S, The Hershey Co., Kraft Heinz Co., Kerry Group, Monster Beverage Corp., and Royal DSM N.V.



Summary:

The global nonalcoholic beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue.Nonalcoholic beverages are constantly changing markets as customer tastes and habits evolve.



These new clients are far younger than earlier generations, and they are far more aware of the hazards associated with alcohol consumption.Beverage quality has increased in recent years.



A factor that supported this phenomenon was the desire by the public to continue drinking beer while still living a healthy lifestyle more in keeping with modern culture and, for example, eliminating the risk related to driving while intoxicated.



Rising health concerns, an aging global population, and increasing per capita income in developing countries will drive the industry.The worldwide nonalcoholic beverages industry is confronted with several issues, including high prices for nonalcoholic beverages and a lack of consumer knowledge about nonalcoholic beverages.



Due to exponential growth, there are numerous potential chances to enter the global nonalcoholic beverages market.There is also an opportunity for nonalcoholic beverage contract makers to optimize product manufacturing and delivery times.



The global nonalcoholic beverages market is growing due to increased industry regulation, new product launches, and acquisitions.

