Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring CVS Health, Ipsen Pharma and Pfizer Among Others

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Somatostatin Analogs Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Somatostatin Analogs Market is projected to reach USD 10,060.51 million by 2027 from USD 5,608.29 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.22% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Somatostatin Analogs Market size was estimated at USD 1,721.50 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,902.95 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.38% to reach USD 3,115.11 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Somatostatin Analogs Market size was estimated at USD 1,455.58 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,607.02 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.34% to reach USD 2,627.54 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Somatostatin Analogs Market size was estimated at USD 2,431.20 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,662.07 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.04% to reach USD 4,317.85 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on somatostatin analogs identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Somatostatin Analogs Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Somatostatin Analogs Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Somatostatin Analogs Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Amryt Pharma plc

7.2. Camurus AB

7.3. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.4. CVS Health Corporation

7.5. Dauntless Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.6. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

7.7. Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.8. Ipsen Pharma

7.9. Merck KGaA

7.10. Midatech Pharma PLC

7.11. Novartis International AG

7.12. Peptron, Inc.

7.13. Pfizer Inc.

7.14. Recordati Rare Diseases, Inc.

7.15. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

7.16. Teijin Limited

7.17. Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7.18. Viatris Inc.

