Human Recombinant DNA: Global Markets

An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, and market forces are also provided.



Summary:

Recombinant DNA technology (RDT) is essential for improving health conditions, primarily by developing new vaccines and pharmaceuticals.The treatment strategies are improved by developing diagnostics kits, monitoring devices and new therapeutic approaches.



Additionally, many other industries such as agriculture are benefiting from the research conducted on genetically modified organisms (GMO), for example microorganisms that are considered clean fuel producers and bio degraders.



Advances in oncology research for discovering underlying molecular mechanisms of cancerous cells to develop novel therapeutics is benefitting the market.The rising number of advanced cancer cases worldwide has significantly increased the need for developing DNA damage-response drugs.



These drugs can improve cancer survival by providing a selective and well-tolerated treatment approach.



During the forecast period, the increasing cancer incidence is expected to drive growth in the global human recombinant DNA market.According to the REDACTED report of the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer caused the second-highest number of new cancer cases (REDACTED) worldwide.



According to GLOBOCAN, REDACTED% of new breast cancer cases in the Asia Pacific were registered in 2020.



Regulatory approvals that delay product marketing can adversely impact manufacturer revenues. Similarly, a delay in post-approval of a drug product for another therapeutic indication increases clinical trial costs and potentially affects the labeling and approval status of currently marketed products.

