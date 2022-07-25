Global Cannabidiol Oil Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring Aurora Cannabis, CBD Life UK, Endoca and Hempura Among Others

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabidiol Oil Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cannabidiol Oil Market is projected to reach USD 3,742.28 million by 2027 from USD 877.66 million in 2021, at a CAGR 27.34% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Cannabidiol Oil Market size was estimated at USD 322.66 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 405.01 million in 2022, at a CAGR 26.76% to reach USD 1,339.19 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Oil Market size was estimated at USD 238.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 308.45 million in 2022, at a CAGR 28.09% to reach USD 1,051.74 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Cannabidiol Oil Market size was estimated at USD 316.96 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 403.29 million in 2022, at a CAGR 27.33% to reach USD 1,351.34 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on cannabidiol oil identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Cannabidiol Oil Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Cannabidiol Oil Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cannabidiol Oil Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Aurora Cannabis Inc.

7.2. Canabidol CBD

7.3. Canopy Growth Corporation

7.4. CBD Life UK

7.5. CV Sciences, Inc.

7.6. Elixinol LLC

7.7. Endoca

7.8. Folium Biosciences

7.9. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

7.10. Hempura

7.11. Isodiol International, Inc.

7.12. Love Hemp Ltd.

7.13. Maricann, Inc.

7.14. Medical Marijuana, Inc.

7.15. Organigram Holding, Inc.

7.16. Pharmahemp d.o.o.

7.17. Tikun Olam

7.18. Tilray Inc.

7.19. VIVO Cannabis Inc.

