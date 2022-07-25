New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cement Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310243/?utm_source=GNW





Market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers’ revenues.Market dynamics within each industry have been identified.



Technological advancements and trends are included and other influences (economic conditions and standards) are discussed. BCC Research analyzed domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



The market segments in the report are focused on technical and commercial aspects of cement in different application segments: residential and nonresidential (commercial and industrial). The report also discusses the policy and regulatory framework of the cement industry, maintaining environmental sustainability and complying with government regulations.



The report analyzes regional market segments forecast for 2022-2027, with 2021 as a base year. The report offers a competitive scenario for the market, including detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.



The currency used in this report is USD, with market size indicated only in millions of USD.For companies reporting revenue in USD, revenues are taken from annual reports.



For companies that reported revenue in other currencies (i.e., Euros and Pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate has been used for each particular year, converting the value into USD. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in this report.



Cement is the second most-consumed commodity in the world, after water. It is an irreplaceable material, used in many applications for daily life (houses, power generation plants, public utilities, hospitals, schools, parks, etc.).



The importance of limestone in mortar and concrete has been known since early times.The Romans used lime concretes and developed pozzolanic cement of lime and specific volcanic earth.



Lime mortars and concretes were used in the Middle Ages.In 1824, Joseph Aspdin from Leeds, England, produced a powder from the calcined mixture of limestone and clay.



He called it Portland cement because when it hardens, it is similar to stone from the quarries near Portland Island in the U.K.



Cement combines limestone, sand, shell, clay and iron.The most common type is Portland cement, which is used worldwide.



The rapidly increasing global demand for construction and infrastructure improvements, growing awareness of sustainable infrastructural developments and limitation of resources are some factors forcing cement companies to improve the cement supply and logistics chains.The growing demand for materials (concrete, mortar and grout) that contain Portland cement as a significant ingredient, drives industry expansion.



These materials are used to make plaster, screed, foundations for buildings and roadbeds.



Increased global urbanization and increasing infrastructure investments by various governments are propelling the industry forward.Several initiatives involve developing public housing and constructing roads to improve access to isolated places.



The infrastructure sector in numerous countries is gaining momentum. The organization of international entertainment and sporting events (Olympics, FIFA World Cup) necessitate construction of accommodations, stadiums and other amenities that boost cement consumption.



In 2021, the global cement market started recovering with a year-on-year growth of REDACTED%.In 2020, the overall cement market slightly declined; most manufacturing facilities and import/export companies temporarily shut down operations.



However, industries are showing signs of recovery and are expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.



The global market for cement is segmented by type, end user and region.



By type, the cement market is further segmented into Portland, blended and other types. Blended cement is dominating the market in 2021 and is expected to lead the market in the coming few years.



By end user, cement is segmented into residential and nonresidential. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing urbanization rate in developing economies increasing demand for residential buildings.

