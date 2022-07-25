New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835682/?utm_source=GNW





The genus segment of the global probiotics market is further segmented into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus and others.Based on the application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and others.



The global probiotics market based on end use is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals.Based on function, global probiotics market is segmented into regular probiotics and therapeutic probiotics.



Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, online and others.



The report will include the COVID-19 impact analysis on the probiotics market at a global level. The impact analysis will consist of the impact on demand, supply and prices.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (USD millions), considering 2021 as a base year, and a market forecast will be provided from 2022 to 2027.Regional market size with respect to the application will be provided.



COVID-19’s impact will be considered while the marketing estimation.



The report includes an analysis of major players across each regional probiotics market.The report explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global probiotics market and current trends within the industry.



The report focuses on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.Major companies in the global probiotics market include Chr.



Hansen Inc., Nestle Inc., Danone Inc., Probi AB Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.



Report Includes:

- 280 data tables and 66 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global market for probiotics in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region

- Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotics market, along with its implications on demand and supply of probiotics, price impact, and various government strategic decisions

- Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics

- Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics

- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry

- Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, Chr. Hansen Inc., DSM, Kerry, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle Inc. and Wallaby Yogurt Co.



Summary:

The word probiotics derived from Latin word “pro,” which means for, and Greek word “bios,” which means life.The term first used in 1965 by Lilly & Stillwell.



FAO and WHO joint working group defined probiotics as “live microorganisms which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host.” Probiotics are friendly bacteria that balance the gut flora. The growing awareness of the benefits of healthy bacteria for both humans and animals has driven the demand for probiotics over the years. Additionally, the increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements is driving the growth of the global probiotics market.



Probiotics are consumed to ensure bacterial balance in the body.Probiotics are consumed via dietary supplements for the prevention of constipation, diarrhea and other infections.



Probiotics are used to produce feed for poultry, cattle, swine and pets.Probiotics boost the overall health and productivity of animals.



Commercial animal production is driving the consumption of animal feed, which is expected to drive the probiotics market during the forecast period.



Based on the genus of the probiotic, the global market of probiotics can be categorized into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus and others.During the forecast period, Lactobacillus is estimated to account for the highest share of the overall market.



It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2022 to 2027 among all probiotics. The market demand for Lactobacillus is mainly driven by the fact that it is the most commonly used probiotic genus across a wide range of human and animal products.



By application, the global probiotics market can be categorized into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and others.During the forecast period, the food and beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global probiotics market.



Demand is driven by the growing consumption of fortified and functional foods to promote gut health, physical appearance and overall well-being.



Based on the end use, the global market of probiotics can be categorized into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals.During the forecast period, the human probiotics segment is estimated to account for a dominant share of the market.



It is primarily driven by the growing consumption of dairy products, infant formula, meat products and dietary supplements across the world, especially in the developing economies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835682/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________