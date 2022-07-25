Global Healthcare CRM Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare CRM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare CRM market reached a value of US$ 12.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.22% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Healthcare customer relationship management (HCRM) refers to a specialized software-based solution designed for medical institutions to manage customer-related processes. It is usually deployed on cloud or on-premises in the form of operational, analytical and collaborative CRM. It includes comprehensive patient management, dashboard and reporting, caregiver management and communication tools.

HCRM records the patient's information, such as medical history, visits, prescriptions and medical bills, into a holistic profile and is also used for scheduling and tracking medical appointments. It aids in maintaining an updated database about the patients with valuable insights and offer quality support to the customers. As a result, they are widely used across hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.



Healthcare CRM Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective solutions to improve patient's treatment and healthcare experience is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cloud-computing solutions with the HCRM platforms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions provide high-quality virtual care, home care and remote disease monitoring services to the patient through chatbots and real-time interactions.

These tools also assist in minimizing the human effort that results in enhanced cost efficiency, minimal risk of errors and optimized communications. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture Plc, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Amdocs, Aspect Software Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com inc, SAP SE and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global healthcare CRM market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare CRM market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare CRM market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Healthcare CRM Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Individual

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Referral

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Individual and Referral

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Community Outreach

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Case Coordination

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Case Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Relationship Management

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Cloud-based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mobile

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Social

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Collaborative

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Predictive

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Payers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Providers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Life Science Companies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Accenture Plc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Amdocs

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Aspect Software Inc

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Oracle Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Salesforce.com inc

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 SAP SE

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

