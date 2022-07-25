Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Sina Bavari, Ph.D. as Executive Vice President, Infectious Disease Research and Development

CHATHAM, N.J., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Sina Bavari, Ph.D. as its new Executive Vice President, Infectious Disease Research and Development. In this role, Dr. Bavari will be responsible for leading Tonix’s development of its growing infectious disease pipeline and will serve as a key member of the Company’s executive leadership team. Dr. Bavari will be based in Frederick, Md. and, as part of his role, will oversee scientific development at Tonix’s Infectious Disease R&D Center located there.



“We are delighted that Dr. Bavari has joined our team to lead our infectious disease research and development efforts,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “Dr. Bavari has a proven track record of innovation and of developing scientific strategies as well as leading programs at all stages of discovery and development.”

“I am excited to join Tonix and to lead the Company's efforts in infectious disease research and development programs, including vaccines in development for monkeypox, smallpox and COVID-19,” said Dr. Bavari. “The Frederick, Md. Research and Development Center, or RDC, is a state-of-the-art facility with exceptional capabilities. The facility is up and running and is staffed by an outstanding team of scientists. I look forward to leveraging my years of experience in industry and government to expedite this important work with the goal of ultimately solving health problems on a global basis.”

Dr. Bavari has a record of achievement utilizing new and complex technologies and in guiding programs through clinical decision points into advanced development. He is an inventor of approximately 30 patents, published over 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts and contributed to 15 development candidates, as well as numerous Investigational New Drug candidate filings. Most recently, he served as Chief Scientific Officer / Scientific Director at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and has held numerous leadership roles at USAMRIID, including Chief, Molecular and Translational Sciences Division and Therapeutic Discovery Center; Chief, Target Discovery & Experimental Microbiology, Integrated Toxicology Division; and Chief, Immunology, Target Identification, and Translational Research, Bacteriology Division. Dr. Bavari earned his Ph.D. in Immunotoxicology and Pharmaceutical Science at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., and his M.S. in Nuclear Physics and Nuclear Pharmacy at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

