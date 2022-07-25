PolyPid Announces Presentation of Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ Clinical Data at the Midwest Surgical Association 2022 Annual Meeting

Efficacy Data of D-PLEX 100 in the Prevention of Post-Abdominal Surgery Incisional Infection in High-Risk Patients will be Presented During a Podium Presentation



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Phase 2 clinical data for D-PLEX 100 will be highlighted in a podium presentation at the Midwest Surgical Association 2022 Annual Meeting being held on August 7-9, 2022, at the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan.

Midwest Surgical Association 2022 Annual Meeting:

Presentation Title: Reduction in Surgical Site Infections by Localized Administration with D-PLEX 100 in Patients with Multiple Risk Factors Undergoing Colorectal Surgery Presenter: Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., Senior Medical Director of PolyPid Date/Time: Monday, August 8, 2022, Scientific Session I, 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

The presentation will be available on http://www.polypid.com/ following its conclusion.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

COO – US

908-858-5995

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Nechama Feuerstein

551-444-0784

Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com



