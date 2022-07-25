Universidad Autónoma De Guadalajara, School of Medicine Inaugurated the New International Campus on Friday July 15, 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) School of Medicine inaugurated the new International Campus on Friday, July 15, 2022. The new campus was intended for the UAG International Medical Program for students from the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The inauguration of the campus took place in the presence of former students, personalities close to UAG, and numerous political figures. The following university officials also attended the inauguration:

Lic. Antonio Leaño Reyes, President of Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara

Lic. Antonio Leaño Del Castillo, Vice President of Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara

Lic. Susana Leaño Del Castillo, Vice President for International Affairs

Dr. Alfonso Petersen Farrah, Vice President of Health Sciences

Dr. Patricia Bustamante, Dean of Health Sciences

Dr. Christopher Reeder, Dean of UAG School of Medicine

The celebration kicked off with a video that played a timeline of the prestigious history of UAG, which began with its establishment in 1935 as the first private University in Mexico. The UAG International Program of Medicine was established in 1983, with the purpose of training physicians that would return to their country of origin to practice medicine with the values and knowledge they received during their time at UAG.

Afterward, Lic. Antonio Leaño Reyes approached the stage to welcome those in attendance and expressed his thoughts regarding the inauguration by saying, "These magnificent facilities seek to create flexible, functional, and cutting-edge educational technology environments, such as the opening of a state-of-the-art simulation center and virtual reality for patient care. These tools seek to reinforce clinical knowledge and improve the communication and decision-making skills of the doctor of the future."

Dr. Christopher Reeder then spoke on the future of medical education and how he sees the future of the UAG School of Medicine with the following words. "The COVID pandemic has forced us to transform medical education and embrace technology and curriculum changes. I feel that the future is bright. Doctors of the future will be fantastic and better equipped to meet the demands of the 21st century. UAG continues to provide first-class education, incorporating the most advanced technology and leading curriculum development."

Finally, Lic. Susana Leaño approached the stage and spoke a few to cement this momentous event, "Tonight, we are inaugurating this magnificent campus, which includes cutting-edge facilities, a center for simulated patient care, and beautiful spaces designed to provide comprehensive learning experiences for our students and staff. We believe that this new space will allow us to deliver quality education to prepare well-rounded physicians that will heal and serve the community, by encouraging the quest of innovation, academic excellence, adequate training, and disease prevention. "

The new International Campus has cutting-edge technology that will be used by both teachers and students to support their medical education and ensure the successful completion of the medical program. The inauguration of the new International Campus is part of UAG's longstanding commitment to providing exceptional medical education. This event will mark the 40th anniversary of the program's establishment in 1983 which will be commemorated in 2023.

Media Liaison

Juan Karam

juancarlos@uag.edu







Related Files

NewsReportMX.docx

Informador.docx

Related Images











Image 1: UAG Authorities









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment