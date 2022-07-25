SurgeTrader Steps Forward as Presenting Sponsor of STARability 3K/5K Run, Walk & Roll 2022

NAPLES, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeTrader has stepped forward as the presenting sponsor for STARability's 5th Annual 3K/5K Run, Walk & Roll 2022, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida.

SurgeTrader is a firm that provides financial support to traders across the world with real money accounts ranging from $25,000 up to $1 million, where funded traders keep 75% of the profits they earn. An integral part of the firm's mission is its dedication to philanthropy — supporting charitable organizations across the communities they serve.

SurgeTrader CMO Garrett Hollander commented, "We're proud to support STARability in this incredible event, furthering their noble mission." Hollander continued, "Their community engagement programs really emphasize the abilities of their participants — and not the disabilities — which is a missive everyone here at SurgeTrader connects with. Ultimately, we believe that there's nothing more rewarding than giving back and impacting lives in our community."

The roots of the STARability Foundation go back 40 years, when a dozen parents established a nonprofit organization to serve individuals with disabilities. Fast-forward to today, where they now offer programs that concentrate on vocational training, continuing education, teamwork, social engagement and community involvement for more than 290 participants and their families.

The 3K/5K Run, Walk & Roll event is one of STARability's flagship events — a family- and pet-friendly inclusive event for all ages and abilities. For the first time, the event now features a timed 5K race in addition to the traditional, casual 3K walk, run and roll experience. Proceeds from the event ensure STARability can sustain and expand its groundbreaking programs.

Remarking on the event and partnership with SurgeTrader, STARability Chief Executive Officer Karen Govern says, "We are so grateful for SurgeTrader's sponsorship of our 5th Annual 3K/5K. Their leadership support will help ensure that STARability can preserve and expand our innovative programs and services that shine light on ability, not disability. We are so excited to be partnering with SurgeTrader for this year's event, where we expect record-setting attendance."

The overall fundraising goal for the event is $75,000, while the SurgeTrader team has a fundraising goal of $10,000. To participate in the event, click here. To support the SurgeTrader team with a donation, click here.

About STARability:

For nearly four decades, STARability Foundation has been shining a light on abilities, not disabilities. Formed by a small community of caring parents, STARability has become one of Southwest Florida's leading nonprofits. Today, the organization is opening a world of possibilities for hundreds of individuals ages 14 and older by offering a variety of inclusive programs focused on vocational training, continuing education, teamwork, social engagement and community involvement. STARability's compassionate team supports people with disabilities by providing life-transforming opportunities that emphasize teamwork and a connection to the community while strengthening awareness and respect for individual abilities. To learn more about the services and program offerings available, please visit STARability.org.

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a US-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

