Athira Pharma to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022

BOTHELL, Wash., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced the details of its participation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2022 being held in San Diego, Calif. and virtually from July 31 – August 4, 2022.



At the conference, Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Athira, will deliver an oral presentation of results from the ACT-AD Phase 2 proof of concept study of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Athira will also present preclinical data posters supporting the HGF/MET positive modulator platform targeting treatment of cognitive impairment as well as neuroprotection with fosgonimeton. Additionally, Dr. Moebius will participate in a panel discussion on novel approaches in development to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Athira’s AAIC conference participation details:

Title: Development of Stable, Orally Bioavailable Small-Molecule Positive Modulators of HGF/MET Signaling for the Treatment of Cognitive Impairment

Session: P1-02 Drug Development: Nonhuman Poster #: 63440 Date/Time: July 31, 2022, 12:30 pm – 2:15 pm Pacific time Presenter: Robert Taylor, Ph.D., Manager, Discovery Biology, Athira Pharma, Inc.





Title: Fosgonimeton, a Novel, Small Molecule Positive Modulator of the HGF/MET System is Neuroprotective in Primary Neuron Culture Session: P3-02 Drug Development: Nonhuman Poster #: 65874 Date/Time: August 2, 2022, 12:30 pm – 2:15 pm Pacific time Presenter: Sherif Reda, Ph.D., Research Scientist III, Athira Pharma, Inc.





Title: ACT-AD: Fosgonimeton in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease – First Results of a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, 26-week Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial Session: VDT-4-29 Developing Topics V Presentation #: 61572 Date/Time: August 3, 2022, 8:00 am – 8:45 am Pacific time Presenter: Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Athira Pharma, Inc.





Title: Phase II Drug Development for Alzheimer´s Disease: A Panel Discussion Session: HFS-5-09 AAIC: Featured Research and Focused Topic Sessions Date/Time: August 4, 2022, 8:00 am – 9:15 am Pacific time Panelists: Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Athira Pharma;

John Didsbury, Ph.D., President and CEO of T3D Therapeutics

Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Annovis Bio;

Raymond J. Tesi, M.D., President, CEO and acting CMO of INmune Bio Moderators: Jeffrey Cummings, M.D., Sc.D. and Krista Lanctôt, Ph.D.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead candidate, fosgonimeton, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies, and other dementias; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; the anticipated reporting of data; the potential learnings from the ACT-AD trial and their ability to inform and improve future clinical development plans; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira’s fosgonimeton product candidate from the Phase 1a/b and Phase 2 ACT-AD trials will not continue or persist in current or planned clinical trials; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of fosgonimeton and other product candidates may occur; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; Athira may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; future potential regulatory milestones of fosgonimeton and other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the outcome of legal proceedings which have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; possible negative interactions of Athira's product candidates with other treatments; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; while P300 latency is a functional measure that is highly correlated with cognition, Athira may not successfully establish a connection between these P300 latency results and improved cognition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

