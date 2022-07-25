LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Meadows Farm, its newest community in the Atlanta market. Located in the historic town of Monroe, this new community offers 85 brand-new, single-family homes outfitted with incredible upgrades.



"We're eager to return to the US-78 corridor that provides quick access to Athens, as well as an easy commute to the Atlanta-metro area. Our team is looking forward to providing new homeowners with our incredible CompleteHome™ product paired with side-entry garages and oversized lots. In addition, we are directly across the street from Carver Middle School and a quick drive to Historic Downtown Monroe. There’s no better place to call home than Meadows Farm," said Sal Aceves, LGI Homes southeast division president.

Situated just 30 minutes west of Athens in Monroe, residents will love the abundance of local parks, entertainment, shopping, and dining options right at their fingertips. Monroe is a close-knit community with no shortage of southern charm and frequently hosts events and community gatherings. Within Meadows Farm, homeowners have access to a park that includes a playground, picnic area, and walking trail. In addition, Meadows Farm is zoned to top-rated Walton County schools.

Homeowners will love living in this family-centered community where they can choose from a lineup of five floor plans, ranging in size from three to four bedrooms. Each home features the coveted LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package, giving you designer finishes including cabinets with crown molding and sprawling granite countertops, along with other upgrades like smart home capabilities and a full suite of Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances. Every home boasts exceptional curb appeal and provides you with the most exceptional value.

New homes at Meadows Farm start in the $310s. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 310-2521 ext 12 or visit LGIHomes.com/MeadowsFarm.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

