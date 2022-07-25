AAON Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Monday, August 8, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. Eastern to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results. The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.



The conference call will be accessible via a dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The accessible dial-in is 1-833-630-1956 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at https://aaon.com/Investors.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. AAON's culture of 360° innovation empowers its team to deliver solutions that lead to a cleaner and more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com



