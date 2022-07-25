Mass Megawatts prepares for construction of Solar Power Systems in New York

WORCESTER, MA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com has started to prepare for the construction of two solar power systems in Brooklyn, New York, to demonstrate the benefits of the company’s patent-pending, Solar Tracking technology.

The two 5 kW systems will be identical, except that one will include the company’s Solar Tracking technology, while the other will not. The performance of these systems will be compared to demonstrate that the Solar Tracker provides a 30% improvement in power generation while requiring less than a 10% increase in system cost.

The units will be installed adjacent to one another, on a flat, roof-top location owned by a local business, to ensure that environmental conditions are the same. The system components will also be identical. Power generation levels from both units will be monitored and compared to conclusively show the positive impact of the company’s solar tracking technology.

The company’s patented pending, Solar Tracker is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West. This can significantly boost energy production levels while dramatically reducing the payback period for solar power investments.

Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power at a lower cost when compared to traditional, stationary systems.

Mass Megawatts feels that their tracking technology provides a competitive advantage that will soon become a standard in the solar power industry. The company is continuing to plan for commercial installations throughout the country.

You can listen to a recent interview with the company’s CEO, Jon Ricker at https://youtu.be/3PDeAUwKCkg .

The global demand for solar tracking is anticipated to grow from the current market size of $2 billion to more than $3 billion by 2025, with demand being fueled by the growing need for clean, renewable energy sources that reduce dependency on foreign energy sources. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be leader in this industry by delivering a reliable, low-cost solution.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking and Wind Electric Power Generation systems and very little debt, including no convertible notes or toxic debt, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned to expand production and meet its revenue generation goals in both the near and long terms.

As of the date of this press release, the outstanding float for Mass Megawatts is under 138 million shares with a market capitalization under $5 million. The company was founded in 1997 and has never been a shell company.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the Website.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).