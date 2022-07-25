The global human identification market is projected to reach $6,435.6 million by 2032 from $1,385.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Identification - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310168/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



Human identification is widely used in forensics, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology, among other applications, with DNA analysis/profiling being a key tool in this sector.Due to increasing demands on time and resources, human identification and forensics labs are under constant pressure to increase the efficiency of their workflows without sacrificing quality.



Examining the variety of biological indicators that are available to investigators illustrates the basic principles of each process in criminal investigation and paternity identification.While DNA and fingerprints are clearly the favored methods of identification, they require a prior record and verifiable baseline for comparison.



Further remarkable advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, molecular biology, data analytics, and technical engineering have paved the way for the development of advanced NGS-based technologies, such as SNP and STR sequencing.The impressive research on molecular technologies and biomarkers using NGS has unlocked pathways for the development of various momentous procedures such as mtDNA sequencing.



The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures enabling genetic profiling has further enhanced the requirement for NGS technologies. Acknowledging the future potential for massive growth in demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, several biotechnology companies such as Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. have invested substantially to aid further developments in forensics technologies.



Impact



• Increasing demand for human identification products/technologies is anticipated to support the growth of the global human identification market during the forecast period 2022-2032.

• The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to opportunities such as the high adoption of forensic applications in the field of computational biology and technological advancements in the field of molecular techniques and diagnostics tests.



Impact of COVID-19



The current global human identification market comprises various applications such as forensic applications, paternity applications, and other applications. It has been noticed that there has been a reduction in the capacity or shutdowns of laboratories and other research institutions, which has led to reduced usage of various products and services related to research.



The government imposed various restrictions during COVID-19, such as travel bans, quarantines, curfews, business shutdowns, and closures.This led to an increased cost of the COVID-19-related services.



There have been many issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as operational failures, shipping issues, inaccurate demand forecasts, and other production issues.



Furthermore, the health and the safety of employees were impacted as COVID-19 reduced the efficacy of employees’ work potential.However, the market related to COVID-19 grew during the pandemic as customers were in need of testing services.



Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the market size has been low-moderate.Some market players have reported a slight decline in sales.



However, financials are already on their way to recovery.The decline in revenues was mostly a result of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which comprised complete lockdowns across countries and major cities, thus interrupting the supply chain.



The timeline of impact spanned the end of the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020 for most key markets across the globe. However, the pandemic has played a key role in enhancing the growth prospects of human identification and is expected to indirectly aid in improving the market growth outlook.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Offering

• Product

• Service



The service segment held the largest share, 55.47%, of the global human identification market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032, with the segment anticipated to hold a 53.00% share in 2032. The high share of the services segment is majorly due to the rising demand for human identification services in paternity testing procedures, the rising number of product launches and approval in recent years, and increasing emphasis on the adoption of human identification technologies.



Segmentation 2: by Technology

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Capillary Electrophoresis

• Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification (Magnetic Bead Technology)

• Rapid DNA Analysis

• Other Technologies



In 2021, the global human identification market (by technology) was dominated by PCR, with a massive market share of 41.00%. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032, with the segment anticipated to hold a 37.11% share in 2032. This is primarily due to the growing incidences of violent crime leading to growth in demand for rapid DNA analysis in forensics testing.



Segmentation 3: by Application

• Forensic Application

• Paternity Identification

• Other Applications



In 2021, the global human identification market (by application) was dominated by forensic applications, with a massive market share of 61.88%. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032, with the segment anticipated to hold a 62.11% share in 2032.



Segmentation 4: by End User

• Forensic Laboratories and Law Enforcement Agencies

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Hospitals and Healthcare Providers



The forensic laboratories and law enforcement agencies segment dominate the global human identification market.Academic and research institutions are among the primary end-users of human identification.



Research organizations constitute integral facilities for companies as well as independent academic research facilities.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



The North America region is expected to dominate the global human identification market during the forecast period 2022-2032.North America has a high adoption rate of forensic testing kits and services.



Backed by several healthcare companies working in the marketplace, the U.S. has the highest implementation of PCR, NGS, and other technologies. The North America region is expected to reach $3,526.7 million in 2032 from $737.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period.



Recent Developments in the Global Human identification Market



• Partnership: In 2021, QIAGEN partnered with Verogen, Inc. to provide superior tools and comprehensive support for forensic biometric identification workflows in the laboratories.

• Product Launch: In 2021, QIAGEN launched the EZ2 Connect Instrument Line that will speed the benefits of biomedical research, forensics, and clinical diagnostics.

• Product Launch: In 2022, Promega Corporation launched Spectrum CE System for performing human identification in criminal casework and database cases in forensic laboratories.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the human identification market:

• Increasing Demand for Human Identification Products/Technologies

• High Adoption of Forensic Applications in the Field of Computational Biology

• Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Forensic Tests



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Lack of Forensic Testing Infrastructure

• High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and upgrades in the human identification industry are aimed at advancing the overall technologies in the market to ensure efficient detection of various applications such as forensic and paternity identification. Several companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and QIAGEN N.V. were involved in product innovations.



Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by the market juggernauts frequently update their product portfolios with innovative and application-specific products to sustain current market competition.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global human identification market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Abbott.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific

• Promega Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Verogen, Inc.

• NMS Labs

• AUTOGEN INC.

• GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH

• SecuriGene Technologies Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

