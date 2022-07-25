Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic In-Flight Connectivity Partnership in Japan

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that the Company is further expanding its strategic in-flight connectivity (IFC) partnership in Japan with Intelsat.



Intelsat is augmenting its commercial and business aviation services in Japan to support even higher levels of IFC reliability for air travelers by expanding the network with two additional SkyEdge II-c hubs.

Gilat’s SkyEdge II-c is a proven operational system that allows aviation service providers like Intelsat to streamline service fulfillment and provide a superior user experience to airline passengers.

“These additional hubs from Gilat provide us with the diversity solution needed to deliver the utmost in service availability to our customers,” said Dave Bijur, Sr. Vice President of Commercial for Intelsat Commercial Aviation. “By expanding our capabilities in Japan with Gilat and the SkyEdge II-c IFC solution, we are delivering on our commitment to the Asia Pacific region to provide robust in-flight communications.”

“Demand for air travel is booming. Gilat technology for IFC helps Intelsat to reliably address the increased demand for in-flight communication services,” said Amir Yafe, VP of Mobility & Global Accounts at Gilat. “We value our strong, continuing partnership with Intelsat, and are proud to aid Intelsat’s successful efforts to deliver reliable in-flight connectivity in Japan and beyond.”

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

