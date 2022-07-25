HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights



Net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.32%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 14.92%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 16.25%

Adjusted net income(1) of $13.8 million; or $0.48 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.29%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 14.66%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 15.96%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “During the second quarter, we had significant expansion in our net interest margin, disciplined expense control, and continued strong asset quality, which enabled us to generate a higher level of earnings and returns compared to the prior quarter. Given our asset sensitive balance sheet, we expect to continue benefiting from higher interest rates, which along with our expectation for a higher level of loan growth in the second half of the year, should result in further increases in net interest income. As we look ahead, our franchise is built upon the foundation of a very stable deposit base and conservatively underwritten, well diversified loan portfolio that we believe will help us to effectively manage through any potential economic downturn and continue delivering strong financial performance. Combined with our exceptionally strong balance sheet, we believe our consistent financial performance will enable us to continue enhancing the value of our franchise and returning capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $12.2 million, or $0.42 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.52 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $34.4 million, an increase of 7.7% from $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $0.6 million during the second quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million during the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining deferred PPP loan fees to be recognized as income totaled $0.1 million.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 15.7% from $29.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances of interest-earning assets following the NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (“NXT”) acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.34%, compared to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets. The contribution of PPP loan fees to net interest margin was 6 basis points during the second quarter of 2022 and 7 basis points during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin increased to 3 basis points during the second quarter of 2022 from 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2022.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.14%. This increase was primarily attributable to a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income contributed 25 basis points to net interest margin and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 2 basis points to net interest margin during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million, a decrease of 14.9% from $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a positive $0.4 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment included in the second quarter of 2022 results, compared to a positive $1.7 million MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2022 results. Additionally, card income increased by $0.3 million during the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased card transaction volume. The increase in card income was mostly offset by a $0.3 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans primarily as a result of a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 2.5% from $8.8 million, primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans resulting from a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity. This decrease was mostly offset by increases in service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management fees, and card income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $23.8 million, a decrease of 1.3% from $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in employee benefits expense as the first quarter of 2022 results included accelerated recognition of $0.6 million of stock compensation expense as a result of a modification to all existing restricted stock unit and performance restricted stock unit agreements to address treatment upon retirement. Total compensation costs related to the modified agreements remains the same.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 7.6% from $22.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a higher base level of noninterest expense following the NXT acquisition, primarily related to personnel costs and branch operations expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.45 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $2.49 billion at March 31, 2022 and $2.15 billion at June 30, 2021. The $36.0 million decrease in total loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to a $41.2 million seasonal decrease in grain elevator operating lines within the commercial and industrial portfolio and a $13.7 million decrease from the ongoing forgiveness of PPP loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $26.0 million increase in multi-family loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.70 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $3.82 billion at March 31, 2022 and $3.42 billion at June 30, 2021. The $114.1 million decrease from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to lower balances maintained in retail and business accounts, partially offset by a seasonal increase in public fund accounts as a result of real estate tax collections.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.4 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared with $2.5 million, or 0.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $7.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision was primarily due to changes to qualitative factors reflecting a slight deterioration in the economic environment since the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a $0.4 million increase in required reserve; a decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment, resulting in a $0.2 million decrease in required reserves; and $0.1 million of net recoveries during the quarter.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.1 million, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $1.2 million, or (0.19)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $90 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.01% of total loans and 721.11% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.99% of total loans and 992.63% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022.

Capital

At June 30, 2022, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized Regulatory June 30, 2022 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.76% 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.59% 8.00% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.36% 6.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.05% 5.00% Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.85% N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.18% N/A





Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 136,746 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.61 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of its common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until January 1, 2023. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $11.6 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 61 branches. As of June 30, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.2 billion, total loans of $2.5 billion, and total deposits of $3.7 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 27,843 $ 26,806 $ 25,278 $ 54,649 $ 50,412 Federally tax exempt 679 662 540 1,341 1,150 Securities: Taxable 5,663 4,649 4,058 10,312 7,691 Federally tax exempt 1,138 1,040 1,144 2,178 2,280 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 420 159 115 579 195 Other interest and dividend income 14 19 12 33 25 Total interest and dividend income 35,757 33,335 31,147 69,092 61,753 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 506 569 613 1,075 1,257 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 8 9 8 17 15 Borrowings 1 1 — 2 1 Subordinated notes 469 470 469 939 939 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 400 358 357 758 712 Total interest expense 1,384 1,407 1,447 2,791 2,924 Net interest income 34,373 31,928 29,700 66,301 58,829 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 145 (584 ) (2,162 ) (439 ) (5,567 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,228 32,512 31,862 66,740 64,396 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,714 2,404 2,449 5,118 4,707 Wealth management fees 2,322 2,289 2,005 4,611 3,977 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,792 1,652 1,390 3,444 2,687 Mortgage servicing 661 658 711 1,319 1,396 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 366 1,729 (310 ) 2,095 1,385 Gains on sale of mortgage loans 326 587 1,562 913 3,662 Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (153 ) (187 ) 6 (340 ) 46 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets (7 ) 40 216 33 140 Gains (losses) on other assets (43 ) 193 (48 ) 150 (47 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 41 40 — 81 — Other noninterest income 532 638 793 1,170 1,629 Total noninterest income 8,551 10,043 8,774 18,594 19,582 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,936 12,801 12,173 25,737 24,651 Employee benefits 1,984 2,444 1,409 4,428 3,094 Occupancy of bank premises 1,741 2,060 1,463 3,801 3,401 Furniture and equipment 623 552 603 1,175 1,226 Data processing 1,990 1,653 1,721 3,643 3,409 Marketing and customer relations 1,205 851 843 2,056 1,408 Amortization of intangible assets 245 245 258 490 547 FDIC insurance 298 288 244 586 484 Loan collection and servicing 278 157 333 435 698 Foreclosed assets 31 132 319 163 462 Other noninterest expense 2,511 2,974 2,788 5,485 5,318 Total noninterest expense 23,842 24,157 22,154 47,999 44,698 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 18,937 18,398 18,482 37,335 39,280 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 4,852 4,794 4,765 9,646 10,318 NET INCOME $ 14,085 $ 13,604 $ 13,717 $ 27,689 $ 28,962 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.96 $ 1.06 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.95 $ 1.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 28,891,202 28,986,593 27,362,579 28,938,634 27,396,557

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,478 $ 30,761 $ 47,861 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 134,553 328,218 497,742 Cash and cash equivalents 160,031 358,979 545,603 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks — 487 — Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 924,706 933,922 836,267 Debt securities held-to-maturity 548,236 438,054 309,132 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,103 3,256 3,338 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 1,952 1,927 1,552 Restricted stock, at cost 2,813 2,739 2,739 Loans held for sale 5,312 1,777 5,951 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,451,826 2,487,785 2,152,119 Allowance for loan losses (24,734 ) (24,508 ) (26,507 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,427,092 2,463,277 2,125,612 Bank owned life insurance 7,474 7,433 — Bank premises and equipment, net 51,433 52,005 51,900 Bank premises held for sale 319 1,081 121 Foreclosed assets 2,891 3,043 7,757 Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,453 1,698 2,251 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 10,089 9,723 7,319 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 14,263 13,527 12,785 Other assets 32,324 25,550 16,565 Total assets $ 4,223,978 $ 4,348,965 $ 3,953,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,028,790 $ 1,069,231 $ 1,011,481 Interest-bearing 2,673,196 2,746,838 2,413,153 Total deposits 3,701,986 3,816,069 3,424,634 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,091 50,834 46,756 Subordinated notes 39,356 39,336 39,277 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,747 37,731 37,681 Other liabilities 19,989 21,840 32,135 Total liabilities 3,850,169 3,965,810 3,580,483 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 293 293 275 Surplus 222,087 221,735 191,185 Retained earnings 212,506 203,076 175,328 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (52,820 ) (36,100 ) 8,386 Treasury stock at cost (8,257 ) (5,849 ) (1,980 ) Total stockholders’ equity 373,809 383,155 373,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,223,978 $ 4,348,965 $ 3,953,677 SHARE INFORMATION Shares of common stock outstanding 28,831,197 28,967,943 27,355,053

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 249,839 $ 291,909 $ 321,352 Agricultural and farmland 230,370 232,528 231,527 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 228,997 237,000 212,597 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 656,093 687,617 531,803 Multi-family 269,452 243,447 212,079 Construction and land development 332,041 320,030 204,619 One-to-four family residential 325,047 327,791 302,888 Municipal, consumer, and other 159,987 147,463 135,254 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,451,826 $ 2,487,785 $ 2,152,119 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 2,823 $ 16,184 $ 115,538 Agricultural and farmland 9 392 8,711 Municipal, consumer, and other — — 1,273 Total PPP Loans $ 2,832 $ 16,576 $ 125,522





June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,028,790 $ 1,069,231 $ 1,011,481 Interest-bearing demand 1,162,292 1,167,058 1,023,565 Money market 581,058 597,464 506,880 Savings 654,953 687,147 603,849 Time 274,893 295,169 278,859 Total deposits $ 3,701,986 $ 3,816,069 $ 3,424,634

HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Cost* Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Cost* Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Cost* (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,467,851 $ 28,522 4.64 % $ 2,507,006 $ 27,468 4.44 % $ 2,234,388 $ 25,818 4.63 % Securities 1,422,096 6,801 1.92 1,321,918 5,689 1.75 1,121,104 5,202 1.86 Deposits with banks 240,692 420 0.70 370,130 159 0.17 438,001 115 0.11 Other 2,809 14 2.07 2,739 19 2.80 2,726 12 1.83 Total interest-earning assets 4,133,448 $ 35,757 3.47 % 4,201,793 $ 33,335 3.22 % 3,796,219 $ 31,147 3.29 % Allowance for loan losses (24,579 ) (24,099 ) (28,939 ) Noninterest-earning assets 177,433 165,752 156,559 Total assets $ 4,286,302 $ 4,343,446 $ 3,923,839 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,159,077 $ 144 0.05 % $ 1,143,829 $ 142 0.05 % $ 1,019,488 $ 127 0.05 % Money market 582,016 110 0.08 598,271 121 0.08 502,448 94 0.08 Savings 661,661 52 0.03 649,563 50 0.03 601,615 46 0.03 Time 284,880 200 0.28 310,675 256 0.33 290,865 346 0.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,687,634 506 0.08 2,702,338 569 0.09 2,414,416 613 0.10 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,057 8 0.07 53,054 9 0.07 47,170 8 0.07 Borrowings 440 1 1.34 500 1 0.71 440 — 0.39 Subordinated notes 39,346 469 4.79 39,325 470 4.84 39,265 469 4.80 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,738 400 4.26 37,721 358 3.85 37,671 357 3.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,816,215 $ 1,384 0.20 % 2,832,938 $ 1,407 0.20 % 2,538,962 $ 1,447 0.23 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,072,883 1,077,917 992,699 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,673 26,302 26,988 Total liabilities 3,907,771 3,937,157 3,558,649 Stockholders' Equity 378,531 406,289 365,190 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,286,302 $ 4,343,446 $ 3,923,839 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 34,373 3.34 % $ 31,928 3.08 % $ 29,700 3.14 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 598 0.05 529 0.05 503 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 34,971 3.39 % $ 32,457 3.13 % $ 30,203 3.19 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.27 % 3.02 % 3.06 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,317,233 $ 1,368,855 $ 1,257,257 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.47 1.48 1.50 Cost of total deposits 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 %





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost* Balance Interest Yield/Cost* (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,487,320 $ 55,990 4.54 % $ 2,259,136 $ 51,562 4.60 % Securities 1,372,284 12,490 1.84 1,063,312 9,971 1.89 Deposits with banks 305,053 579 0.38 392,213 195 0.10 Other 2,775 33 2.43 2,612 25 1.93 Total interest-earning assets 4,167,432 $ 69,092 3.34 % 3,717,273 $ 61,753 3.35 % Allowance for loan losses (24,340 ) (30,390 ) Noninterest-earning assets 171,624 156,093 Total assets $ 4,314,716 $ 3,842,976 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,151,495 $ 286 0.05 % $ 1,008,664 $ 244 0.05 % Money market 590,098 231 0.08 492,472 183 0.07 Savings 655,645 102 0.03 571,921 87 0.03 Time 297,706 456 0.31 292,509 743 0.51 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,694,944 1,075 0.08 2,365,566 1,257 0.11 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 52,050 17 0.07 46,761 15 0.06 Borrowings 470 2 1.01 470 1 0.42 Subordinated notes 39,335 939 4.82 39,255 939 4.83 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,730 758 4.05 37,663 712 3.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,824,529 $ 2,791 0.20 % 2,489,715 $ 2,924 0.24 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,075,387 956,806 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,466 32,077 Total liabilities 3,922,382 3,478,598 Stockholders' Equity 392,334 364,378 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,314,716 3,842,976 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 66,301 3.21 % $ 58,829 3.19 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 1,127 0.05 1,006 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 67,428 3.26 % $ 59,835 3.25 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.14 % 3.11 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,342,903 $ 1,227,558 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.48 1.49 Cost of total deposits 0.06 % 0.08 %





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 3,248 $ 2,461 $ 6,823 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 182 8 583 Total nonperforming loans 3,430 2,469 7,406 Foreclosed assets 2,891 3,043 7,757 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,321 $ 5,512 $ 15,163 Allowance for loan losses $ 24,734 $ 24,508 $ 26,507 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,451,826 2,487,785 2,152,119 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.01 % 0.99 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 761.51 995.86 388.49 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 721.11 992.63 357.91 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.13 0.10 0.32 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.14 0.10 0.34 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 0.13 0.38 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.26 0.22 0.70





(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $23 thousand, $25 thousand, and $27 thousand as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 24,508 $ 23,936 $ 28,759 $ 23,936 $ 31,838 Provision 145 (584 ) (2,162 ) (439 ) (5,567 ) Charge-offs (159 ) (134 ) (402 ) (293 ) (597 ) Recoveries 240 1,290 312 1,530 833 Ending balance $ 24,734 $ 24,508 $ 26,507 $ 24,734 $ 26,507 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (81 ) $ (1,156 ) $ 90 $ (1,237 ) $ (236 ) Average loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,467,851 2,507,006 2,234,388 2,487,320 2,259,136 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * (0.01 ) % (0.19 ) % 0.02 % (0.10 ) % (0.02 ) %





* Annualized measure.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 14,085 $ 13,604 $ 13,717 $ 27,689 $ 28,962 Earnings per share - Basic 0.49 0.47 0.50 0.96 1.06 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.49 0.47 0.50 0.95 1.05 Adjusted net income (1) $ 13,836 $ 12,227 $ 14,168 $ 26,063 $ 28,201 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (1) 0.48 0.42 0.52 0.90 1.03 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1) 0.48 0.42 0.52 0.90 1.03 Book value per share $ 12.97 $ 13.23 $ 13.64 Tangible book value per share (1) 11.90 12.16 12.70 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,831,197 28,967,943 27,355,053 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 28,891,202 28,986,593 27,362,579 28,938,634 27,396,557 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.34 % 3.08 % 3.14 % 3.21 % 3.19 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)(2) 3.39 3.13 3.19 3.26 3.25 Efficiency ratio 54.97 % 56.97 % 56.91 % 55.96 % 56.31 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)(2) 54.22 56.26 56.18 55.23 55.59 Loan to deposit ratio 66.23 % 65.19 % 62.84 % Return on average assets * 1.32 % 1.27 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.52 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 14.92 13.58 15.07 14.23 16.03 Return on average tangible common equity * (1) 16.25 14.71 16.22 15.45 17.27 Adjusted return on average assets * (1) 1.29 % 1.14 % 1.45 % 1.22 % 1.48 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 14.66 12.20 15.56 13.40 15.61 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1) 15.96 13.22 16.76 14.55 16.81





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 14,085 $ 13,604 $ 13,717 $ 27,689 $ 28,962 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses — — (157 ) — (157 ) Branch closure expenses — — (104 ) — (104 ) Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises (18 ) 197 — 179 — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 366 1,729 (310 ) 2,095 1,385 Total adjustments 348 1,926 (571 ) 2,274 1,124 Tax effect of adjustments (99 ) (549 ) 120 (648 ) (363 ) Less adjustments, after tax effect 249 1,377 (451 ) 1,626 761 Adjusted net income $ 13,836 $ 12,227 $ 14,168 $ 26,063 $ 28,201 Average assets $ 4,286,302 $ 4,343,446 $ 3,923,839 $ 4,314,716 $ 3,842,976 Return on average assets * 1.32 % 1.27 % 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.52 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.29 1.14 1.45 1.22 1.48





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income $ 14,085 $ 13,604 $ 13,717 $ 27,689 $ 28,962 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (17 ) (17 ) (25 ) (34 ) (56 ) Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 14,068 $ 13,587 $ 13,692 $ 27,655 $ 28,906 Adjusted net income $ 13,836 $ 12,227 $ 14,168 $ 26,063 $ 28,201 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (17 ) (15 ) (26 ) (32 ) (54 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 13,819 $ 12,212 $ 14,142 $ 26,031 $ 28,147 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 28,891,202 28,986,593 27,362,579 28,938,634 27,396,557 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 53,674 43,646 17,701 48,688 10,137 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 28,944,876 29,030,239 27,380,280 28,987,322 27,406,694 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.96 $ 1.06 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.95 $ 1.05 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.90 $ 1.03 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.90 $ 1.03





(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 34,373 $ 31,928 $ 29,700 $ 66,301 $ 58,829 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 598 529 503 1,127 1,006 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 34,971 $ 32,457 $ 30,203 $ 67,428 $ 59,835 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.34 % 3.08 % 3.14 % 3.21 % 3.19 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.39 % 3.13 % 3.19 % 3.26 % 3.25 % Average interest-earning assets $ 4,133,448 $ 4,201,793 $ 3,796,219 $ 4,167,432 $ 3,717,273





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 23,842 $ 24,157 $ 22,154 $ 47,999 $ 44,698 Less: amortization of intangible assets 245 245 258 490 547 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 23,597 $ 23,912 $ 21,896 $ 47,509 $ 44,151 Net interest income $ 34,373 $ 31,928 $ 29,700 $ 66,301 $ 58,829 Total noninterest income 8,551 10,043 8,774 18,594 19,582 Operating revenue 42,924 41,971 38,474 84,895 78,411 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 598 529 503 1,127 1,006 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 43,522 $ 42,500 $ 38,977 $ 86,022 $ 79,417 Efficiency ratio 54.97 % 56.97 % 56.91 % 55.96 % 56.31 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 54.22 56.26 56.18 55.23 55.59





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 373,809 $ 383,155 $ 373,194 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,453 1,698 2,251 Tangible common equity $ 343,034 $ 352,135 $ 347,323 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,223,978 $ 4,348,965 $ 3,953,677 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,453 1,698 2,251 Tangible assets $ 4,193,203 $ 4,317,945 $ 3,927,806 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.85 % 8.81 % 9.44 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.18 8.16 8.84 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,831,197 28,967,943 27,355,053 Book value per share $ 12.97 $ 13.23 $ 13.64 Tangible book value per share 11.90 12.16 12.70

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 378,531 $ 406,289 $ 365,190 $ 392,334 $ 364,378 Less: Goodwill 29,322 29,322 23,620 29,322 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,597 1,844 2,410 1,720 2,547 Average tangible common equity $ 347,612 $ 375,123 $ 339,160 $ 361,292 $ 338,211 Net income $ 14,085 $ 13,604 $ 13,717 $ 27,689 $ 28,962 Adjusted net income 13,836 12,227 14,168 26,063 28,201 Return on average stockholders' equity * 14.92 % 13.58 % 15.07 % 14.23 % 16.03 % Return on average tangible common equity * 16.25 14.71 16.22 15.45 17.27 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 14.66 % 12.20 % 15.56 % 13.40 % 15.61 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 15.96 13.22 16.76 14.55 16.81





