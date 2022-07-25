Insights on the Freeze-Dried Food Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freeze-Dried Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global freeze-dried food market reached a value of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.34% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Freeze-dried or lyophilization refers to a low-temperature, dehydration technique that involves freezing of various food products in the vacuum chamber. It aids in preserving food commodities by eliminating the risk of contamination and decomposition caused by microbial growth in the presence of air, light, and moisture. This, in turn, assists freeze-dried food in retaining its quality, maintaining nutritional values, extending shelf-life and reducing water quantity from the product for making it lightweight. At present, freeze-dried food is commercially available in varying forms, such as powders, granules, chunks, pieces, and flakes.



Freeze-Dried Food Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of freeze-dried food in the food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality sectors for preserving various food products, such as fruits, vegetables, bakery, meat, dairy, and snacks, is one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In line with this, rapid expansion in the food processing sector and the increasing demand for non-perishable, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals or convenience food products due to the rising on-the-go trend, hectic working schedules, and evolving lifestyles are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of lockdowns across the globe have led to the massive employment of online and e-commerce distribution channels for purchasing and ordering frozen food, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. The extensive utilization of freeze-dried techniques for enabling the safe transportation of food products, along with its large-scale incorporation in pet food segment to enable longer preservation and convenient consumption is further considerably propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as strategic collaborations between top players, rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives, and the continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing lightweight, freeze-dried nutritious snacks, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry ApS, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd., Harmony House Foods Inc., Kerry Group Plc, LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o., Mercer Foods LLC, Nestle S.A., Nuts.com, SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.) and The Kraft Heinz Co.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global freeze-dried food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global freeze-dried food market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global freeze-dried food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Freeze-Dried Fruits

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Freeze-Dried Vegetables

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Freeze-Dried Beverages

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Freeze-Dried Dairy Products

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Freeze-Dried Meat and Seafood

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Specialist Retailers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hotels and Restaurants

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Household

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Food and Beverage Industry

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Crispy Green Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 European Freeze Dry ApS

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Harmony House Foods Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Kerry Group Plc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Mercer Foods LLC

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Nestle S.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Nuts.com

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 The Kraft Heinz Co.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



