Cancer Genetics Expert Dr. Kelly Bolton Appointed to GoodCell’s Scientific Advisory Board

Waltham, MA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCell, a Harvard Stem Cell Institute company, today appointed Kelly Bolton M.D., Ph.D., M.Phil., to its scientific advisory board.

With a background in medical oncology and genetic epidemiology, Dr. Bolton focuses her research on the interplay between inherited genetic variation, environmental factors, and acquired mutations in shaping the earliest stages of carcinogenesis.

“GoodCell’s investigative work in the area of acquired genetics is of particular interest to me,” said Dr. Bolton. “I am eager to advise the company as they develop meaningful diagnostics to help their Personal Biobanking members identify acquired genetic changes and its impact on their long-term health.”

Dr. Bolton received her Medical Degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and her Ph.D. in Genetic Epidemiology at the University of Cambridge. She is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri, Vice President of Cambridge University Public Health and Epidemiology Society and President of Cambridge University Public Health and Epidemiology Society. Dr. Bolton is a recipient of the Evans MDS Young Investigator Award, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Fellows Award, ASH Research Training Program Fellowship, Marilyn Bersch Medical Scientist Training Program Fellowship, and the American Society of Human Genetics Trainee Research Semifinalist.

“We are honored to have Dr. Bolton join our esteemed team of advisors,” said Chris Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, GoodCell. “Her research and experience in oncology and genetics is critical as we work to expand our products and services to our Personal Biobanking members.”

About GoodCell

GoodCell is a life sciences company delivering proactive, preventive healthcare services that allow members to participate in precision medicine by storing their own biomaterial for potential future personalized cellular therapy or diagnostic uses. As the pace of cell and gene therapy breakthroughs and FDA approvals continues to accelerate, so do the advantages of Personal Biobanking. Storing healthy cells now gives GoodCell members greater control of their health in the future and may extend their quality of life. Learn more about this Harvard Stem Cell Institute company at www.GoodCell.com.