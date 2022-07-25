Sologenic is the First XRPL Token to be Listed on a Tier 1 Exchange - Huobi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of ecosystem growth, Sologenic has been listed on one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges - Huobi Global . On July 19th, the exchange opened deposits and the trading was halted today, making SOLO the first XRPL token to be listed on a top-tier exchange.

Earlier this year, Sologenic was listed on numerous exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid and MEXC. The token is also available on popular decentralized exchanges such as Pancake Swap and Beethoven X , with a clear direction into developing more cross-chain opportunities for SOLO holders in the DeFi field.

Following the listing on Huobi, the Sologenic team has disclosed being in active communication with other top-tier exchanges for further listings of the token. As a precedent, the SOLO airdrop for XRP holders was supported by the likes of Binance, Kucoin, and Kraken.

During Q2, a batch of new components and ecosystem upgrades have been and continue to be implemented, as Sologenic remains the most significant ecosystem on the XRP Ledger and the largest by trading volume. The integration of a Cross-Chain bridge between the XRPL and other blockchains set a milestone for the Ledger.

Following the proposed product updates, a couple of projects are in the pipeline to be released soon. A Market Index set to be the most trustable price-tracking tool for XRPL tokens, and the highly expected IDO Launchpad , which will allow start-up projects to raise funds directly on-chain and issue their own XRPL token while operating in a completely decentralized system.

Moreover, to incentivize traders on the Huobi exchange; a trading competition has been launched allocating a 60, 000 USDT prize pool for participants.

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more establishing a global digital economy industry ecosystem.

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry by offering: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets and NFTs in a decentralized ecosystem. The Sologenic Development Foundation is formed by independent developers who maintain, build and expand the Sologenic ecosystem. More information can be found on www.sologenic.org

