Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0921 - RIKV 22 1019

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 22 0921RIKV 22 1019
Settlement Date 07/27/202207/27/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,0006,240
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.198/5.19798.699/5.649
Total Number of Bids Received 511
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,0408,540
Total Number of Successful Bids 48
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 48
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.198/5.19798.699/5.649
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.221/5.04798.735/5.491
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.198/5.19798.699/5.649
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.209/5.12698.717/5.570
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.221/5.04798.735/5.491
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.152/5.49898.667/5.790
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.209/5.12698.704/5.627
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.011.37