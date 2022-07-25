|Series
|RIKV 22 0921
|RIKV 22 1019
|Settlement Date
|07/27/2022
|07/27/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,000
|6,240
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.198
|/
|5.197
|98.699
|/
|5.649
|Total Number of Bids Received
|5
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,040
|8,540
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|4
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.198
|/
|5.197
|98.699
|/
|5.649
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.221
|/
|5.047
|98.735
|/
|5.491
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.198
|/
|5.197
|98.699
|/
|5.649
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.209
|/
|5.126
|98.717
|/
|5.570
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.221
|/
|5.047
|98.735
|/
|5.491
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.152
|/
|5.498
|98.667
|/
|5.790
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.209
|/
|5.126
|98.704
|/
|5.627
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.01
|1.37
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0921 - RIKV 22 1019
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND