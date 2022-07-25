VirTra Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208

International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13731787

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available on the same day through Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13731787

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

