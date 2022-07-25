Kratos Awarded $54M Task Order to Develop a Low Cost, Limited Life Engine for Attritable and Expendable Systems

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) Division has been awarded a task order contract to develop a low cost, limited life engine for attritable and expendable systems. The contract is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Directorate, Turbine Engine Division (AFRL/RQT), Attritable Cost Optimized Limited Life Engine Technologies (ACOLLET) program. Under prior and existing contracts, KTT has completed component rig and core engine testing and has recently begun full engine ground testing. The initial, $6.8M, effort will focus on key component testing and engine optimization trade studies to validate the capabilities the engine can bring to future systems. Additional, unfunded, options are available to complete the engine design and testing for future flight demonstrations. The work will be performed by KTT in Florida.







KTT’s Attritable and Expendable Turbofan Engine

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c7b82ca-7df7-4034-99de-75990b2072c7

Stacey Rock, President of Kratos Turbine Technologies Division, said, “The new contract allows KTT to continue the great working relationship with AFRL’s Turbine Engine Division to bring disruptive engine technology to the warfighter. Both parties are focused on increasing system mission capability, while providing engines at a lower cost. All of Kratos is focused on supporting the United States warfighter and industrial base, including making significant investments in the development and production of next generation engines and supporting STEM opportunities in the USA. We look forward to continuing to support the AFRL in the development of transformative and affordable turbine engine technologies.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

