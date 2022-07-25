SINAI Technologies and Future Carbon Group Partner to Offer Decarbonization Software and Expertise

Rio De Janerio, Brazil, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINAI Technologies and Future Carbon Group (FCG) are announcing a partnership to provide Brazilian companies access to decarbonization intelligence tools and climate analysis expertise. This partnership will provide crucial support to companies working to reduce the impact of climate change and to achieve true decarbonization. SINAI’s platform offers solutions to analyze, forecast, and model decarbonization risks & opportunities, combining detailed environmental and financial data.



Leveraging Future Carbon’s industry expertise, SINAI will provide companies greater consultancy support in the multi-stage decarbonization journey. Together, the partners will build robust roadmaps for the most efficient, timely & cost-conscious decarbonization plans, empowering companies to eliminate inefficient, carbon-intensive operations.

“Brazil has many options for mitigating zero or even negative marginal cost, being one of the few countries in the world that has a field of great opportunities in the transition to a low carbon economy. This launch comes when regulators have demanded companies and when the market needs to give more transparency to its climate risks and opportunities. The software allows companies to anticipate”, points out Juliana Lopes, Head of Solutions at Future Carbon.

The executive explains that the SEC (Security and Exchance Commission) and CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários)– the capital market regulatory bodies in the United States and Brazil, respectively – have made it mandatory to report information related to climate change management. This information must be included in the reference form, which investors are already used to consulting. In addition, a Federal Government decree published this month establishes that sectors must present their mitigation plans and proposals for establishing GHG (greenhouse gas) emission reduction curves, considering climate neutrality.



“Through our partnership with Future Carbon, we can offer expertise to guide businesses along their climate journey by adapting and transforming their strategies towards verifiable greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments. This is a condition to ensure the business continuity in the new economy, in which carbon intensity and climate resilience become increasingly decisive for the competitiveness of companies and countries”, says Maria Fujihara, CEO & Co-Found of SINAI Technologies.

