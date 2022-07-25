Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Linked-quarter loan growth was 36.8% annualized
- Net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share
- Core net income(1) of $5.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share(1)
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.84%, up 31 basis points from the prior quarter
- NIM of 3.86% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis(1)
- Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.15%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 12.32%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 13.80%
- Core ROAA(1) of 1.16%; and core ROATCE(1) of 13.89%
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
ANNISTON, Ala., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and core net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).
Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Our dedicated lending teams generated strong production in the second quarter, with linked-quarter annualized loan growth of 36.8% that helped bolster our net interest income. We made a concerted effort in 2021 to invest in more talent to capitalize on our robust deposit base and meet the steady demand we are seeing across our economically dynamic footprint. These new hires, in partnership with our long-tenured bankers, continue to pursue an abundance of opportunities, giving us confidence in ongoing growth in the second half of 2022.”
“As we grow, we remain disciplined with our expense control and prudent with our underwriting, ensuring that our solid asset quality remains a fixture of the Southern States story. Our nonperforming loans in the second quarter totaled just 0.25% of total loans,” Mr. Whatley continued. “Responsible growth has and will always be the centerpiece of our strategy, enabling us to deliver consistently for our shareholders across credit cycles.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, an increase of 11.7% from $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets coupled with a higher net interest margin.
Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 26.9%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.84%, compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a 34 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 3 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.75%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets combined with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, an increase of 5.3% from $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was substantially the result of a $320,000 decline in the net loss on securities, partially offset by a $296,000 reduction in gains on sale of SBA/USDA loans from the first quarter of 2022.
Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 31.3% from $2.0 million. The decreases include reductions in swap fees, mortgage income and SBA income, which are reflective of the market conditions and timing.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, up from $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of additional employee staffing.
Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 6.0% from $9.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, plus higher insurance and professional fees as a result of going public, net of a reduction in SBA expense associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) from the second quarter of 2021. This net increase was partially offset by a decrease in occupancy expense as a result of accelerated depreciation during the second quarter of 2021 on a formerly leased Birmingham branch location.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, up $120.1 million from March 31, 2022 and up from $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans in the Atlanta market.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The $103.1 million net increase in total deposits from March 31, 2022 was due to an increase of $105.6 million in interest-bearing account balances that more than offset a slight decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022, compared with $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022, and $2.2 million, or 0.20% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021. The $304,000 net increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to two commercial and industrial loans that were placed on nonaccrual and partially offset by one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accruing status. The $1.4 million increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to two commercial and industrial loans, one commercial real estate loan and one residential mortgage loan that were placed on nonaccrual. These increases were partially offset by one commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status and one commercial and industrial loan that was ninety days past due but was subsequently paid off during the first quarter of 2022.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $700,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The provision was primarily due to robust loan growth.
Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 were $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $16,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021.
The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans and 473.44% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, compared with 1.18% of total loans and 477.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022.
Capital
As of June 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $167.9 million, compared with $169.2 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease of $1.2 million was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates during the quarter.
In connection with its recently announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 58,258 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at an average price of $21.03 per share.
About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2021
(Audited)
|June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|22,167
|$
|22,851
|$
|6,397
|$
|17,953
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|95,156
|111,951
|203,537
|131,169
|Federal funds sold
|73,024
|74,022
|74,022
|39,021
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|190,347
|208,824
|283,956
|188,143
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|151,749
|151,027
|132,172
|105,617
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|19,662
|19,667
|19,672
|19,683
|Other equity securities, at fair value
|6,958
|8,937
|9,232
|8,985
|Restricted equity securities, at cost
|2,825
|2,825
|2,600
|2,788
|Loans held for sale
|2,709
|2,509
|2,400
|2,767
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,430,205
|1,310,070
|1,250,300
|1,097,559
|Less allowance for loan losses
|16,807
|15,492
|14,844
|13,339
|Loans, net
|1,413,398
|1,294,578
|1,235,456
|1,084,220
|Premises and equipment, net
|28,467
|28,065
|27,044
|25,011
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,839
|4,427
|4,170
|3,725
|Bank owned life insurance
|29,509
|29,343
|22,201
|22,710
|Annuities
|15,540
|15,523
|12,888
|12,941
|Foreclosed assets
|2,930
|2,930
|2,930
|10,146
|Goodwill
|16,862
|16,862
|16,862
|16,862
|Core deposit intangible
|1,368
|1,434
|1,500
|1,632
|Other assets
|15,332
|11,883
|9,509
|9,206
|Total assets
|$
|1,902,495
|$
|1,798,834
|$
|1,782,592
|$
|1,514,436
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|512,598
|$
|515,110
|$
|541,546
|$
|369,479
|Interest-bearing
|1,132,348
|1,026,729
|1,014,905
|943,131
|Total deposits
|1,644,946
|1,541,839
|1,556,451
|1,312,610
|Other borrowings
|—
|—
|12,498
|12,490
|FHLB advances
|25,000
|25,950
|25,950
|31,900
|Subordinated notes
|47,013
|47,154
|—
|—
|Accrued interest payable
|88
|107
|132
|175
|Other liabilities
|17,501
|14,595
|10,363
|8,358
|Total liabilities
|1,734,548
|1,629,645
|1,605,394
|1,365,533
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
|June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2021
(Audited)
|June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|43,458
|43,749
|45,064
|38,582
|Capital surplus
|75,597
|76,426
|80,640
|65,978
|Retained earnings
|58,039
|53,604
|49,858
|42,385
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(8,439
|)
|(3,755
|)
|2,113
|2,683
|Unvested restricted stock
|(708
|)
|(835
|)
|(477
|)
|(725
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|167,947
|169,189
|177,198
|148,903
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,902,495
|$
|1,798,834
|$
|1,782,592
|$
|1,514,436
|Shares issued and outstanding
|8,691,620
|8,749,878
|9,012,857
|7,716,428
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|16,265
|$
|14,766
|$
|13,484
|$
|31,031
|$
|26,505
|Taxable securities
|788
|619
|332
|1,407
|733
|Nontaxable securities
|309
|299
|255
|608
|462
|Other interest and dividends
|390
|188
|124
|578
|172
|Total interest income
|17,752
|15,872
|14,195
|33,624
|27,872
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|889
|873
|1,131
|1,762
|2,321
|Other borrowings
|498
|345
|171
|843
|374
|Total interest expense
|1,387
|1,218
|1,302
|2,605
|2,695
|Net interest income
|16,365
|14,654
|12,893
|31,019
|25,177
|Provision for loan losses
|1,304
|700
|750
|2,004
|1,500
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|15,061
|13,954
|12,143
|29,015
|23,677
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|480
|445
|337
|925
|698
|Swap fees
|21
|15
|279
|36
|836
|SBA/USDA fees
|93
|388
|439
|481
|3,304
|Mortgage origination fees
|213
|286
|396
|499
|802
|Net gain (loss) on securities
|(42
|)
|(361
|)
|27
|(403
|)
|(206
|)
|Other operating income
|639
|560
|567
|1,199
|1,108
|Total noninterest income
|1,404
|1,333
|2,045
|2,737
|6,542
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,982
|5,725
|5,530
|11,707
|10,587
|Equipment and occupancy expenses
|719
|705
|909
|1,424
|1,789
|Data processing fees
|570
|564
|527
|1,134
|1,042
|Regulatory assessments
|262
|263
|221
|525
|441
|Other operating expenses
|2,119
|2,033
|1,919
|4,152
|3,779
|Total noninterest expenses
|9,652
|9,290
|9,106
|18,942
|17,638
|Income before income taxes
|6,813
|5,997
|5,082
|12,810
|12,581
|Income tax expense
|1,590
|1,440
|1,176
|3,030
|2,993
|Net income
|$
|5,223
|$
|4,557
|$
|3,906
|$
|9,780
|$
|9,588
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.25
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.23
The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average loans, net of unearned income
|$
|1,359,320
|$
|1,278,413
|$
|1,091,139
|$
|1,319,090
|$
|1,078,915
|Loans, net of unearned income
|$
|1,430,205
|$
|1,310,070
|$
|1,097,559
|$
|1,430,205
|$
|1,097,559
|Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period
|$
|15,492
|$
|14,844
|$
|12,605
|$
|14,844
|$
|11,859
|Charge-offs:
|Construction and development
|—
|66
|—
|66
|—
|Residential
|7
|—
|28
|7
|44
|Commercial
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial and industrial
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|1
|6
|—
|7
|2
|Total charge-offs
|8
|72
|28
|80
|46
|Recoveries:
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential
|18
|17
|3
|35
|5
|Commercial
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial and industrial
|—
|—
|2
|—
|13
|Consumer and other
|1
|3
|7
|4
|8
|Total recoveries
|19
|20
|12
|39
|26
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|52
|$
|16
|$
|41
|$
|20
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|1,304
|$
|700
|$
|750
|$
|2,004
|$
|1,500
|Balance at end of period
|$
|16,807
|$
|15,492
|$
|13,339
|$
|16,807
|$
|13,339
|Ratio of allowance to end of period loans
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.22
|%
|Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|3,550
|$
|3,246
|$
|1,478
|$
|2,010
|Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
|—
|—
|494
|144
|Total nonperforming loans
|3,550
|3,246
|1,972
|2,154
|OREO
|2,930
|2,930
|2,930
|10,146
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|6,480
|$
|6,176
|$
|4,902
|$
|12,300
|Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)
|676
|904
|940
|695
|Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
|1,323
|1,058
|1,072
|1,096
|Total troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|1,999
|$
|1,962
|$
|2,012
|$
|1,791
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|16,807
|$
|15,492
|$
|14,844
|$
|13,339
|Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
|$
|1,435,089
|$
|1,314,066
|$
|1,254,117
|$
|1,101,677
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|1.17
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.21
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|473.44
|%
|477.26
|%
|752.74
|%
|619.27
|%
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.20
|%
|Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.39
|%
|1.11
|%
|Nonaccrual loans by category:
|Real estate mortgages:
|Construction & Development
|$
|73
|$
|76
|$
|346
|$
|84
|Residential Mortgages
|563
|510
|167
|250
|Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
|2,135
|2,388
|674
|1,347
|Commercial & Industrial
|768
|269
|285
|316
|Consumer and other
|11
|3
|6
|13
|$
|3,550
|$
|3,246
|$
|1,478
|$
|2,010
(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
|$
|1,359,320
|$
|16,265
|4.80
|%
|$
|1,278,413
|$
|14,766
|4.68
|%
|$
|1,091,139
|$
|13,484
|4.96
|%
|Taxable securities
|121,677
|$
|788
|2.60
|%
|106,820
|619
|2.35
|%
|67,785
|$
|332
|1.96
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|56,850
|$
|309
|2.18
|%
|54,863
|299
|2.21
|%
|44,991
|$
|255
|2.28
|%
|Other interest-earnings assets
|172,175
|$
|390
|0.91
|%
|244,202
|188
|0.31
|%
|176,542
|$
|124
|0.28
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,710,022
|$
|17,752
|4.16
|%
|$
|1,684,298
|$
|15,872
|3.82
|%
|$
|1,380,457
|$
|14,195
|4.12
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(15,815
|)
|(15,041
|)
|(12,869
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|127,230
|117,758
|123,784
|Total Assets
|$
|1,821,437
|$
|1,787,015
|$
|1,491,372
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|114,743
|27
|0.09
|%
|110,983
|26
|0.09
|%
|97,202
|24
|0.10
|%
|Savings and money market accounts
|735,845
|625
|0.34
|%
|675,504
|591
|0.36
|%
|501,155
|713
|0.57
|%
|Time deposits
|208,774
|237
|0.46
|%
|237,411
|256
|0.44
|%
|317,522
|394
|0.50
|%
|FHLB advances
|25,000
|21
|0.33
|%
|25,950
|22
|0.34
|%
|31,900
|35
|0.44
|%
|Other borrowings
|47,066
|477
|4.07
|%
|32,924
|323
|3.98
|%
|12,535
|136
|4.36
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,131,428
|$
|1,387
|0.49
|%
|$
|1,082,772
|$
|1,218
|0.46
|%
|$
|960,314
|$
|1,302
|0.54
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|502,728
|$
|514,456
|$
|374,166
|Other liabilities
|17,243
|12,543
|9,409
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|$
|519,971
|$
|526,999
|$
|383,575
|Stockholders’ Equity
|170,038
|177,244
|147,483
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|1,821,437
|$
|1,787,015
|$
|1,491,372
|Net interest income
|$
|16,365
|$
|14,654
|$
|12,893
|Net interest spread(2)
|3.67
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.58
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.84
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.75
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)
|3.86
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.77
|%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 23.5% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
|$
|1,319,090
|$
|31,031
|4.74
|%
|$
|1,078,915
|$
|26,505
|4.95
|%
|Taxable securities
|114,289
|$
|1,407
|2.48
|%
|73,040
|733
|2.02
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|55,862
|$
|608
|2.19
|%
|39,156
|462
|2.38
|%
|Other interest-earnings assets
|207,990
|$
|578
|0.56
|%
|127,620
|172
|0.27
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,697,231
|$
|33,624
|4.00
|%
|$
|1,318,731
|$
|27,872
|4.26
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(15,430
|)
|(12,506
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|122,520
|123,862
|Total Assets
|$
|1,804,321
|$
|1,430,087
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|112,874
|53
|0.09
|%
|92,914
|42
|0.09
|%
|Savings and money market accounts
|705,841
|1,217
|0.35
|%
|471,145
|1,391
|0.60
|%
|Time deposits
|223,013
|492
|0.45
|%
|321,075
|888
|0.56
|%
|FHLB advances
|25,472
|43
|0.34
|%
|32,569
|86
|0.53
|%
|Other borrowings
|40,034
|800
|4.03
|%
|12,644
|288
|4.59
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,107,234
|$
|2,605
|0.47
|%
|$
|930,347
|$
|2,695
|0.58
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|508,560
|$
|345,518
|Other liabilities
|14,906
|8,973
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|$
|523,466
|$
|354,491
|Stockholders’ Equity
|173,621
|145,249
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|1,804,321
|$
|1,430,087
|Net interest income
|$
|31,019
|$
|25,177
|Net interest spread(2)
|3.53
|%
|3.68
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.69
|%
|3.85
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)
|3.70
|%
|3.87
|%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 23.5% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
|Per Share Information
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income
|$
|5,223
|$
|4,557
|$
|3,906
|$
|9,780
|$
|9,588
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.25
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.23
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|8,740,295
|8,935,384
|7,691,084
|8,818,327
|7,691,084
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|8,894,577
|9,065,364
|7,810,952
|8,960,565
|7,809,943
|Shares issued and outstanding
|8,691,620
|8,749,878
|7,716,428
|8,691,620
|7,716,428
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|167,947
|$
|169,189
|$
|148,903
|$
|167,947
|$
|148,903
|Book value per share
|$
|19.32
|$
|19.34
|$
|19.30
|$
|19.32
|$
|19.30
|Performance Ratios
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|Net interest margin
|3.84
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.85
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.67
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.68
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|54.19
|%
|56.83
|%
|61.07
|%
|55.45
|%
|55.25
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.35
|%
|Return on average stockholders’ equity
|12.32
|%
|10.43
|%
|10.62
|%
|11.36
|%
|13.31
|%
|Core and PPP Loans
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Core loans
|$
|1,435,089
|$
|1,313,173
|$
|1,244,914
|$
|1,063,913
|PPP loans
|—
|893
|9,203
|37,764
|Unearned income
|(4,884
|)
|(3,996
|)
|(3,817
|)
|(4,118
|)
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,430,205
|1,310,070
|1,250,300
|1,097,559
|Allowance for loan losses
|(16,807
|)
|(15,492
|)
|(14,844
|)
|(13,339
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|1,413,398
|$
|1,294,578
|$
|1,235,456
|$
|1,084,220
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income
|$
|5,223
|$
|4,557
|$
|3,906
|$
|9,780
|$
|9,588
|Add: Merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Net OREO gains
|—
|—
|(8
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,806
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(42
|)
|(361
|)
|27
|(403
|)
|(206
|)
|Less: Tax effect
|11
|94
|(9
|)
|105
|(678
|)
|Core net income
|$
|5,254
|$
|4,824
|$
|3,880
|$
|10,078
|$
|7,658
|Average assets
|$
|1,821,437
|$
|1,787,015
|$
|1,491,372
|$
|1,804,321
|$
|1,430,087
|Core return on average assets
|1.16
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.08
|%
|Net income
|$
|5,223
|$
|4,557
|$
|3,906
|$
|9,780
|$
|9,588
|Add: Merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Net OREO gains
|—
|—
|(8
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|Add: Provision
|1,304
|700
|750
|2,004
|1,500
|Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,806
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(42
|)
|(361
|)
|27
|(403
|)
|(206
|)
|Add: Income taxes
|1,590
|1,440
|1,176
|3,030
|2,993
|Pretax pre-provision core net income
|$
|8,159
|$
|7,058
|$
|5,797
|$
|15,217
|$
|11,473
|Average assets
|$
|1,821,437
|$
|1,787,015
|$
|1,491,372
|$
|1,804,321
|$
|1,430,087
|Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets
|1.80
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.62
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|16,365
|$
|14,654
|$
|12,893
|$
|31,019
|$
|25,177
|Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)
|83
|78
|68
|161
|128
|Net interest income - FTE
|$
|16,448
|$
|14,732
|$
|12,961
|$
|31,180
|$
|25,305
|Net interest margin
|3.84
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.85
|%
|Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE
|3.86
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.87
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|167,947
|$
|169,189
|$
|148,903
|$
|167,947
|$
|148,903
|Less: Intangible assets
|18,230
|18,296
|18,494
|18,230
|18,494
|Less: Monitory interest not included in tangible assets
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Tangible common equity
|$
|149,717
|$
|150,893
|$
|130,409
|$
|149,717
|$
|130,409
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Core net income
|$
|5,254
|$
|4,824
|$
|3,880
|$
|10,078
|$
|7,658
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|8,894,577
|9,065,364
|7,810,952
|8,960,565
|7,809,943
|Diluted core earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.98
|Common shares outstanding at year or period end
|8,691,620
|8,749,878
|7,716,428
|8,691,620
|7,716,428
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|17.23
|$
|17.25
|$
|16.90
|$
|17.23
|$
|16.90
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|1,902,495
|$
|1,798,834
|$
|1,514,436
|$
|1,902,495
|$
|1,514,436
|Less: Intangible assets
|18,230
|18,296
|18,494
|18,230
|18,494
|Adjusted assets at end of period
|$
|1,884,265
|$
|1,780,538
|$
|1,495,942
|$
|1,884,265
|$
|1,495,942
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.95
|%
|8.47
|%
|8.72
|%
|7.95
|%
|8.72
|%
|Total average shareholders equity
|$
|170,038
|177,244
|$
|147,483
|$
|173,621
|$
|145,249
|Less: Average intangible assets
|18,270
|18,337
|18,535
|18,304
|18,568
|Less: Average monitory interest not included in tangible assets
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|151,768
|$
|158,907
|$
|128,948
|$
|155,317
|$
|126,681
|Net income to common shareholders
|$
|5,223
|$
|4,557
|$
|3,906
|$
|9,780
|$
|9,588
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.80
|%
|11.63
|%
|12.15
|%
|12.70
|%
|15.26
|%
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|151,768
|$
|158,907
|$
|128,948
|$
|155,317
|$
|126,681
|Core net income
|$
|5,254
|$
|4,824
|$
|3,880
|$
|10,078
|$
|7,658
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|13.89
|%
|12.31
|%
|12.07
|%
|13.08
|%
|12.19
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|16,365
|$
|14,654
|12,893
|31,019
|25,177
|Add: Noninterest income
|1,404
|1,333
|2,045
|2,737
|6,542
|Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,806
|Less: Gain (loss) on securities
|(42
|)
|(361
|)
|27
|(403
|)
|(206
|)
|Operating revenue
|$
|17,811
|$
|16,348
|$
|14,911
|$
|34,159
|$
|29,119
|Expenses:
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|9,652
|$
|9,290
|$
|9,106
|$
|18,942
|$
|17,638
|Less: Merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Less: Net OREO gains
|—
|—
|(8
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expenses
|$
|9,652
|$
|9,290
|$
|9,114
|$
|18,942
|$
|17,646
|Core efficiency ratio
|54.19
|%
|56.83
|%
|61.12
|%
|55.45
|%
|60.60
|%
(1) Assumes a 23.5% tax rate.