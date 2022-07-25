Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights



ANNISTON, Ala., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and core net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Our dedicated lending teams generated strong production in the second quarter, with linked-quarter annualized loan growth of 36.8% that helped bolster our net interest income. We made a concerted effort in 2021 to invest in more talent to capitalize on our robust deposit base and meet the steady demand we are seeing across our economically dynamic footprint. These new hires, in partnership with our long-tenured bankers, continue to pursue an abundance of opportunities, giving us confidence in ongoing growth in the second half of 2022.”

“As we grow, we remain disciplined with our expense control and prudent with our underwriting, ensuring that our solid asset quality remains a fixture of the Southern States story. Our nonperforming loans in the second quarter totaled just 0.25% of total loans,” Mr. Whatley continued. “Responsible growth has and will always be the centerpiece of our strategy, enabling us to deliver consistently for our shareholders across credit cycles.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, an increase of 11.7% from $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets coupled with a higher net interest margin.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 26.9%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.84%, compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a 34 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 3 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.75%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets combined with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, an increase of 5.3% from $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was substantially the result of a $320,000 decline in the net loss on securities, partially offset by a $296,000 reduction in gains on sale of SBA/USDA loans from the first quarter of 2022.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 31.3% from $2.0 million. The decreases include reductions in swap fees, mortgage income and SBA income, which are reflective of the market conditions and timing.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, up from $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of additional employee staffing.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 6.0% from $9.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, plus higher insurance and professional fees as a result of going public, net of a reduction in SBA expense associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) from the second quarter of 2021. This net increase was partially offset by a decrease in occupancy expense as a result of accelerated depreciation during the second quarter of 2021 on a formerly leased Birmingham branch location.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, up $120.1 million from March 31, 2022 and up from $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans in the Atlanta market.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The $103.1 million net increase in total deposits from March 31, 2022 was due to an increase of $105.6 million in interest-bearing account balances that more than offset a slight decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022, compared with $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022, and $2.2 million, or 0.20% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021. The $304,000 net increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to two commercial and industrial loans that were placed on nonaccrual and partially offset by one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accruing status. The $1.4 million increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to two commercial and industrial loans, one commercial real estate loan and one residential mortgage loan that were placed on nonaccrual. These increases were partially offset by one commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status and one commercial and industrial loan that was ninety days past due but was subsequently paid off during the first quarter of 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $700,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The provision was primarily due to robust loan growth.

Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 were $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $16,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans and 473.44% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, compared with 1.18% of total loans and 477.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022.

Capital

As of June 30, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $167.9 million, compared with $169.2 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease of $1.2 million was primarily due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates during the quarter.

In connection with its recently announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 58,258 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at an average price of $21.03 per share.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) March 31, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

(Audited) June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 22,167 $ 22,851 $ 6,397 $ 17,953 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 95,156 111,951 203,537 131,169 Federal funds sold 73,024 74,022 74,022 39,021 Total cash and cash equivalents 190,347 208,824 283,956 188,143 Securities available for sale, at fair value 151,749 151,027 132,172 105,617 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,662 19,667 19,672 19,683 Other equity securities, at fair value 6,958 8,937 9,232 8,985 Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,825 2,825 2,600 2,788 Loans held for sale 2,709 2,509 2,400 2,767 Loans, net of unearned income 1,430,205 1,310,070 1,250,300 1,097,559 Less allowance for loan losses 16,807 15,492 14,844 13,339 Loans, net 1,413,398 1,294,578 1,235,456 1,084,220 Premises and equipment, net 28,467 28,065 27,044 25,011 Accrued interest receivable 4,839 4,427 4,170 3,725 Bank owned life insurance 29,509 29,343 22,201 22,710 Annuities 15,540 15,523 12,888 12,941 Foreclosed assets 2,930 2,930 2,930 10,146 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,368 1,434 1,500 1,632 Other assets 15,332 11,883 9,509 9,206 Total assets $ 1,902,495 $ 1,798,834 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,514,436 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 512,598 $ 515,110 $ 541,546 $ 369,479 Interest-bearing 1,132,348 1,026,729 1,014,905 943,131 Total deposits 1,644,946 1,541,839 1,556,451 1,312,610 Other borrowings — — 12,498 12,490 FHLB advances 25,000 25,950 25,950 31,900 Subordinated notes 47,013 47,154 — — Accrued interest payable 88 107 132 175 Other liabilities 17,501 14,595 10,363 8,358 Total liabilities 1,734,548 1,629,645 1,605,394 1,365,533 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) March 31, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

(Audited) June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 43,458 43,749 45,064 38,582 Capital surplus 75,597 76,426 80,640 65,978 Retained earnings 58,039 53,604 49,858 42,385 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,439 ) (3,755 ) 2,113 2,683 Unvested restricted stock (708 ) (835 ) (477 ) (725 ) Total stockholders' equity 167,947 169,189 177,198 148,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,902,495 $ 1,798,834 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,514,436 Shares issued and outstanding 8,691,620 8,749,878 9,012,857 7,716,428





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 16,265 $ 14,766 $ 13,484 $ 31,031 $ 26,505 Taxable securities 788 619 332 1,407 733 Nontaxable securities 309 299 255 608 462 Other interest and dividends 390 188 124 578 172 Total interest income 17,752 15,872 14,195 33,624 27,872 Interest expense: Deposits 889 873 1,131 1,762 2,321 Other borrowings 498 345 171 843 374 Total interest expense 1,387 1,218 1,302 2,605 2,695 Net interest income 16,365 14,654 12,893 31,019 25,177 Provision for loan losses 1,304 700 750 2,004 1,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,061 13,954 12,143 29,015 23,677 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 480 445 337 925 698 Swap fees 21 15 279 36 836 SBA/USDA fees 93 388 439 481 3,304 Mortgage origination fees 213 286 396 499 802 Net gain (loss) on securities (42 ) (361 ) 27 (403 ) (206 ) Other operating income 639 560 567 1,199 1,108 Total noninterest income 1,404 1,333 2,045 2,737 6,542 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,982 5,725 5,530 11,707 10,587 Equipment and occupancy expenses 719 705 909 1,424 1,789 Data processing fees 570 564 527 1,134 1,042 Regulatory assessments 262 263 221 525 441 Other operating expenses 2,119 2,033 1,919 4,152 3,779 Total noninterest expenses 9,652 9,290 9,106 18,942 17,638 Income before income taxes 6,813 5,997 5,082 12,810 12,581 Income tax expense 1,590 1,440 1,176 3,030 2,993 Net income $ 5,223 $ 4,557 $ 3,906 $ 9,780 $ 9,588 Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 1.11 $ 1.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.09 $ 1.23





The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,359,320 $ 1,278,413 $ 1,091,139 $ 1,319,090 $ 1,078,915 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,430,205 $ 1,310,070 $ 1,097,559 $ 1,430,205 $ 1,097,559 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 15,492 $ 14,844 $ 12,605 $ 14,844 $ 11,859 Charge-offs: Construction and development — 66 — 66 — Residential 7 — 28 7 44 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial — — — — — Consumer and other 1 6 — 7 2 Total charge-offs 8 72 28 80 46 Recoveries: Construction and development — — — — — Residential 18 17 3 35 5 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial — — 2 — 13 Consumer and other 1 3 7 4 8 Total recoveries 19 20 12 39 26 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (11 ) $ 52 $ 16 $ 41 $ 20 Provision for loan losses $ 1,304 $ 700 $ 750 $ 2,004 $ 1,500 Balance at end of period $ 16,807 $ 15,492 $ 13,339 $ 16,807 $ 13,339 Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.22 % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %





The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,550 $ 3,246 $ 1,478 $ 2,010 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — 494 144 Total nonperforming loans 3,550 3,246 1,972 2,154 OREO 2,930 2,930 2,930 10,146 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,480 $ 6,176 $ 4,902 $ 12,300 Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1) 676 904 940 695 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,323 1,058 1,072 1,096 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 1,999 $ 1,962 $ 2,012 $ 1,791 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,807 $ 15,492 $ 14,844 $ 13,339 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,435,089 $ 1,314,066 $ 1,254,117 $ 1,101,677 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.21 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 473.44 % 477.26 % 752.74 % 619.27 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.39 % 1.11 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ 73 $ 76 $ 346 $ 84 Residential Mortgages 563 510 167 250 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,135 2,388 674 1,347 Commercial & Industrial 768 269 285 316 Consumer and other 11 3 6 13 $ 3,550 $ 3,246 $ 1,478 $ 2,010

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.





The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,359,320 $ 16,265 4.80 % $ 1,278,413 $ 14,766 4.68 % $ 1,091,139 $ 13,484 4.96 % Taxable securities 121,677 $ 788 2.60 % 106,820 619 2.35 % 67,785 $ 332 1.96 % Nontaxable securities 56,850 $ 309 2.18 % 54,863 299 2.21 % 44,991 $ 255 2.28 % Other interest-earnings assets 172,175 $ 390 0.91 % 244,202 188 0.31 % 176,542 $ 124 0.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,710,022 $ 17,752 4.16 % $ 1,684,298 $ 15,872 3.82 % $ 1,380,457 $ 14,195 4.12 % Allowance for loan losses (15,815 ) (15,041 ) (12,869 ) Noninterest-earning assets 127,230 117,758 123,784 Total Assets $ 1,821,437 $ 1,787,015 $ 1,491,372 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 114,743 27 0.09 % 110,983 26 0.09 % 97,202 24 0.10 % Savings and money market accounts 735,845 625 0.34 % 675,504 591 0.36 % 501,155 713 0.57 % Time deposits 208,774 237 0.46 % 237,411 256 0.44 % 317,522 394 0.50 % FHLB advances 25,000 21 0.33 % 25,950 22 0.34 % 31,900 35 0.44 % Other borrowings 47,066 477 4.07 % 32,924 323 3.98 % 12,535 136 4.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,131,428 $ 1,387 0.49 % $ 1,082,772 $ 1,218 0.46 % $ 960,314 $ 1,302 0.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 502,728 $ 514,456 $ 374,166 Other liabilities 17,243 12,543 9,409 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 519,971 $ 526,999 $ 383,575 Stockholders’ Equity 170,038 177,244 147,483 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,821,437 $ 1,787,015 $ 1,491,372 Net interest income $ 16,365 $ 14,654 $ 12,893 Net interest spread(2) 3.67 % 3.36 % 3.58 % Net interest margin(3) 3.84 % 3.53 % 3.75 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.86 % 3.55 % 3.77 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,319,090 $ 31,031 4.74 % $ 1,078,915 $ 26,505 4.95 % Taxable securities 114,289 $ 1,407 2.48 % 73,040 733 2.02 % Nontaxable securities 55,862 $ 608 2.19 % 39,156 462 2.38 % Other interest-earnings assets 207,990 $ 578 0.56 % 127,620 172 0.27 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,697,231 $ 33,624 4.00 % $ 1,318,731 $ 27,872 4.26 % Allowance for loan losses (15,430 ) (12,506 ) Noninterest-earning assets 122,520 123,862 Total Assets $ 1,804,321 $ 1,430,087 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 112,874 53 0.09 % 92,914 42 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 705,841 1,217 0.35 % 471,145 1,391 0.60 % Time deposits 223,013 492 0.45 % 321,075 888 0.56 % FHLB advances 25,472 43 0.34 % 32,569 86 0.53 % Other borrowings 40,034 800 4.03 % 12,644 288 4.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,107,234 $ 2,605 0.47 % $ 930,347 $ 2,695 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 508,560 $ 345,518 Other liabilities 14,906 8,973 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 523,466 $ 354,491 Stockholders’ Equity 173,621 145,249 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,804,321 $ 1,430,087 Net interest income $ 31,019 $ 25,177 Net interest spread(2) 3.53 % 3.68 % Net interest margin(3) 3.69 % 3.85 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.70 % 3.87 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

Per Share Information Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 5,223 $ 4,557 $ 3,906 $ 9,780 $ 9,588 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 1.11 $ 1.25 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.09 $ 1.23 Weighted average shares outstanding 8,740,295 8,935,384 7,691,084 8,818,327 7,691,084 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,894,577 9,065,364 7,810,952 8,960,565 7,809,943 Shares issued and outstanding 8,691,620 8,749,878 7,716,428 8,691,620 7,716,428 Total stockholders' equity $ 167,947 $ 169,189 $ 148,903 $ 167,947 $ 148,903 Book value per share $ 19.32 $ 19.34 $ 19.30 $ 19.32 $ 19.30 Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net interest margin 3.84 % 3.53 % 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.85 % Net interest spread 3.67 % 3.36 % 3.58 % 3.53 % 3.68 % Efficiency ratio 54.19 % 56.83 % 61.07 % 55.45 % 55.25 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.35 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 12.32 % 10.43 % 10.62 % 11.36 % 13.31 %





Core and PPP Loans June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Core loans $ 1,435,089 $ 1,313,173 $ 1,244,914 $ 1,063,913 PPP loans — 893 9,203 37,764 Unearned income (4,884 ) (3,996 ) (3,817 ) (4,118 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,430,205 1,310,070 1,250,300 1,097,559 Allowance for loan losses (16,807 ) (15,492 ) (14,844 ) (13,339 ) Loans, net $ 1,413,398 $ 1,294,578 $ 1,235,456 $ 1,084,220





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 5,223 $ 4,557 $ 3,906 $ 9,780 $ 9,588 Add: Merger expenses — — — — — Add: Net OREO gains — — (8 ) — (8 ) Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — — 2,806 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (42 ) (361 ) 27 (403 ) (206 ) Less: Tax effect 11 94 (9 ) 105 (678 ) Core net income $ 5,254 $ 4,824 $ 3,880 $ 10,078 $ 7,658 Average assets $ 1,821,437 $ 1,787,015 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,804,321 $ 1,430,087 Core return on average assets 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.13 % 1.08 % Net income $ 5,223 $ 4,557 $ 3,906 $ 9,780 $ 9,588 Add: Merger expenses — — — — — Add: Net OREO gains — — (8 ) — (8 ) Add: Provision 1,304 700 750 2,004 1,500 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — — 2,806 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (42 ) (361 ) 27 (403 ) (206 ) Add: Income taxes 1,590 1,440 1,176 3,030 2,993 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 8,159 $ 7,058 $ 5,797 $ 15,217 $ 11,473 Average assets $ 1,821,437 $ 1,787,015 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,804,321 $ 1,430,087 Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.80 % 1.60 % 1.56 % 1.70 % 1.62 % Net interest income $ 16,365 $ 14,654 $ 12,893 $ 31,019 $ 25,177 Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 83 78 68 161 128 Net interest income - FTE $ 16,448 $ 14,732 $ 12,961 $ 31,180 $ 25,305 Net interest margin 3.84 % 3.53 % 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.85 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.86 % 3.55 % 3.77 % 3.70 % 3.87 % Total stockholders' equity $ 167,947 $ 169,189 $ 148,903 $ 167,947 $ 148,903 Less: Intangible assets 18,230 18,296 18,494 18,230 18,494 Less: Monitory interest not included in tangible assets $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Tangible common equity $ 149,717 $ 150,893 $ 130,409 $ 149,717 $ 130,409 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Core net income $ 5,254 $ 4,824 $ 3,880 $ 10,078 $ 7,658 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,894,577 9,065,364 7,810,952 8,960,565 7,809,943 Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.50 $ 1.12 $ 0.98 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 8,691,620 8,749,878 7,716,428 8,691,620 7,716,428 Tangible book value per share $ 17.23 $ 17.25 $ 16.90 $ 17.23 $ 16.90 Total assets at end of period $ 1,902,495 $ 1,798,834 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,902,495 $ 1,514,436 Less: Intangible assets 18,230 18,296 18,494 18,230 18,494 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 1,884,265 $ 1,780,538 $ 1,495,942 $ 1,884,265 $ 1,495,942 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.95 % 8.47 % 8.72 % 7.95 % 8.72 % Total average shareholders equity $ 170,038 177,244 $ 147,483 $ 173,621 $ 145,249 Less: Average intangible assets 18,270 18,337 18,535 18,304 18,568 Less: Average monitory interest not included in tangible assets $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Average tangible common equity $ 151,768 $ 158,907 $ 128,948 $ 155,317 $ 126,681 Net income to common shareholders $ 5,223 $ 4,557 $ 3,906 $ 9,780 $ 9,588 Return on average tangible common equity 13.80 % 11.63 % 12.15 % 12.70 % 15.26 % Average tangible common equity $ 151,768 $ 158,907 $ 128,948 $ 155,317 $ 126,681 Core net income $ 5,254 $ 4,824 $ 3,880 $ 10,078 $ 7,658 Core return on average tangible common equity 13.89 % 12.31 % 12.07 % 13.08 % 12.19 % Net interest income $ 16,365 $ 14,654 12,893 31,019 25,177 Add: Noninterest income 1,404 1,333 2,045 2,737 6,542 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — — — 2,806 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (42 ) (361 ) 27 (403 ) (206 ) Operating revenue $ 17,811 $ 16,348 $ 14,911 $ 34,159 $ 29,119 Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 9,652 $ 9,290 $ 9,106 $ 18,942 $ 17,638 Less: Merger expenses — — — — — Less: Net OREO gains — — (8 ) — (8 ) Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,652 $ 9,290 $ 9,114 $ 18,942 $ 17,646 Core efficiency ratio 54.19 % 56.83 % 61.12 % 55.45 % 60.60 %

(1) Assumes a 23.5% tax rate.

