Luxury Has a New Address: YES-HOMES Real Estate Joins Coastal Properties Group International

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES-HOMES Real Estate Group, a top tier luxury real estate partnership in the Tampa Bay area, proudly announces that they have joined the Coastal Properties Group, the exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. Alex Jansen, CEO and Broker at Coastal Properties Group International is pleased to welcome the talented trio to Tampa Bay's invitation only group of Real Estate Advisors.

"We're so thrilled and confident in our decision to join the Coastal and Christie's team because they are committed to the same level of personalized service that our business was founded on. We ultimately want to better serve our clients, and we know that we can depend on Coastal's reputation and premiere marketing services to facilitate all our clients' needs without exception," states YES-HOMES partner Rhonda Sanderford.

Previously with Keller Williams Realty, YES-HOMES' three outstanding Real Estate Professionals, Rhonda Sanderford, Marian Yon Maguire and Rachel Sartain Tenpenny, are giving luxury a new address - bringing decades of combined expert experience to Coastal Properties Group International. As a prestigious team of women who are constantly in high demand, the YES-HOMES team chose Coastal not only because the brokerage offers a proven track record, but also a prestigious partnership with Christie's International that provides access to unparalleled marketing resources, worldwide buyers and personalized service tailored to an individual's specific needs and preferences. Furthermore, Coastal offers a deep understanding of high-net-worth clients and a commitment to building the personal, fiduciary relationships that YES-HOMES partners know their clients deserve.

YES-HOMES is thrilled to make this transition just before celebrating their 20-year anniversary in September - marking two decades of successfully servicing the Tampa Bay area's luxury real estate needs. The team has been consistently ranked among the Top 10 Agents in St. Petersburg since its foundation in 2002, successfully closing more than $550 million. These three women value hands-on relationships with clients, advising and serving as a personal liaison every step of the way.

As a unique three-for-one real estate team, YES-HOMES has a plethora of combined knowledge and experience. Rhonda specializes in the relocation process - finding and identifying a new lifestyle, and Marian offers a wide variety of market knowledge, which ensures that even complex transactions proceed smoothly. Their newest team member, Rachel - veteran real estate broker and coach, offers relentless energy with a solid background of integrity and commitment. All three women share a deep passion for making real estate dreams come true.

"These women are some of the hardest working agents in the business, and we are exceptionally proud to invite them onto our team. It's not just about their numbers, it's about the way they treat their clients - making sure that everyone is comfortable and involved in the entire process," says Myra Sload, President and Broker at Coastal Properties Group International.

Looking ahead, YES-HOMES anticipates tremendous benefits for their clients. Working with the Coastal Properties Group International team will allow the group to build tailored real estate experiences, rolling out the red carpet for each client to meet individual needs. YES-HOMES has officially found their home, and they are ready to get to work doing the same for so many others.

###

About YES-HOMES

YES-HOMES Real Estate Group has been consistently ranked among the Top 10 Agents in St. Petersburg for more than two decades. Established in 2002, the group consists of three agents and operates under the Coastal Properties Group and Christie's International Real Estate brokerage in the Tampa Bay area. This equal partnership operates at the highest level of real estate advising and offering a deep understanding of the luxury market. Focused on the wealth client, YES-HOMES maintains an outstanding reputation for upstanding concierge service. With Coastal Properties Group, the team's geographic reach encompasses coastal residences from Tarpon Springs to Tierra Verde, downtown St. Petersburg to downtown Tampa, Clearwater Beach to Apollo Beach and beyond. The YES-HOMES team is located at 111 2nd Ave, Suite 105, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701. For more information, please visit https://www.yes-homes.com.

Press Contact:

Morgan Bobo

morgan@coastalpgi.com

901-674-8748

Related Images











Image 1: YES-HOMES Team





Rachel Sartain Tenpenny, Marian Yon Maguire, Rhonda Sanderford (left to right)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment