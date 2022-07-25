The Headstrong Project Partners with Wounded Warrior Project to Expand Services in Florida

NYC, NY, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc. (“Headstrong”), a national-facing mental health practice of choice providing military connected individuals and their family members with barrier-free mental health treatment, today announced that it has officially launched their life-saving services in the State of Florida in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

Since its founding in 2012, Headstrong has provided mission-critical mental health care to address the increased need within the military community and the ever-widening gap in accessing equitable mental health care in the United States. With the planned launch, Headstrong will have at least 20 trauma-focused trained clinicians available to serve 75 clients in Florida with plans to grow in both clinicians and clients served over the years to come.

This expansion is possible because of the partnership and generous support of WWP. Headquartered in Florida, the veterans nonprofit is committing to helping establish Headstrong’s clinical presence in the state. Together, WWP and Headstrong will work to address the mental health needs of Florida’s post-9/11 warriors and their families.

“Our expansion into Florida represents one of the most important activities of the year, and it would not be possible without the longstanding support of our partners at Wounded Warrior Project. Given the rising unmet mental health needs of post-9/11 veteran families and members of the wounded warrior community, opening access to Headstrong’s rich and experienced clinician base is absolutely what’s needed at this moment here in Florida,” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thankful for the partnership with Wounded Warrior Project. Their leadership gets it, as do we, and that makes all the difference in the world as we work together to care for our warriors and their families.”

WWP works with Headstrong to honor and empower warrior families whose mental health needs align with Headstrong’s treatment model, addressing their concerns and issues to help them on their journey to recovery.

“We’re proud to support Headstrong’s expansion in Florida to better serve warriors living with invisible wounds of war,” said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. “Like Wounded Warrior Project, Headstrong understands that mental health treatment is critical in the fight against veteran suicide. And together, we can break down barriers to care, connect warriors with qualified providers, and ultimately make a difference in Florida by saving lives.”

About Headstrong

Headstrong is a leading, national-facing mental health network for our nation’s military connected members and families connected to their care that delivers cost-free, bureaucracy-free and stigma-free evidence-based treatment with industry leading outcomes. Our practice is founded on three leading principles: Unequaled access to best-in-class clinicians who deliver transformative care through individualized treatment with integrity. Our professional staff, accomplished clinicians and generous donors unite in a singular purpose - to deliver the courage, tools and ability to recover and grow following trauma.

Currently operating in 13 states and within the District of Columbia, Headstrong’s trauma-informed clinical partners provide individualized, evidence-based care to more than 2,700 military connected members and their families since inception and approximately 1,300 active clients monthly. To learn more visit getheadstrong.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.