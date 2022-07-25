Osisko Releases 2021 Sustainable Development Report

English French

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2021 Sustainable Development report which provides a detailed overview of the Corporation’s environmental, social, and governance performance (ESG) and economic contributions in the communities in which we operate. The report is available on the Osisko website www.osiskomining.com in English and French.



Sustainability is anchored in Osisko’s business strategy through the Health and Safety, Human Resources, Environmental, Community Relations and Responsible Procurement policies. In 2021, Osisko continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 response while moving forward to achieve our vision of being a sustainable company and an industry leader that is valued by its stakeholders. We were honored to win the 2021 Mercure award in the Desjardins Sustainable Development Strategy category for the work ensuring the safe return of our Cree workforce during the pandemic.

Osisko has maintained a safe work environment for our employees and contractors at Windfall since the exploration activities started in 2015. We continue to minimize our effect on the environment through rigorous water, waste and spill management, land reclamation and advance closure planning.

The report covers Osisko’s activities on our Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry projects. It describes our ESG performance from January 1 to December 31, 2021 and provides comparative data from previous years.

