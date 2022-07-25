Aligos Therapeutics Initiates 12-Week Dosing Cohort in Phase 1b Study Evaluating Its Class II Capsid Assembly Modulator, ALG-000184

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today reported that enrollment in a 12-week dosing cohort of HBeAg-positive chronic hepatitis B (CHB) subjects was initiated in the ongoing Phase 1b study ALG-000184-201 (NCT04536337).



“This is an important next step in our evaluation of ALG-000184 as a chronic suppressive therapy and/or part of a functional cure regimen in patients with CHB,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Aligos. “As we have shared at the recent International Liver Congress in London, oral ALG-000184 doses up to 100 mg given daily for 28 days were well tolerated with excellent pharmacokinetic properties and potentially best-in-class antiviral activity in both HBeAg-negative and -positive CHB subjects. With the initiation of this 12-week cohort at the 100 mg dose level, we can now explore whether longer-term dosing continues to be well tolerated and if greater suppression of important viral parameters, including HBV DNA and RNA, in HBeAg-positive subjects can be achieved. HBeAg-positive subjects are known to have much higher baseline HBV DNA and RNA levels compared to HBeAg-negative subjects and are consequently harder to treat. Based on the current rate of enrollment, we plan to share data from this important cohort at a scientific conference in Q4 2022.”

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation statements regarding ALG-000184 having potentially best in class antiviral activity in both HBeAg negative and positive CHB subjects; our exploration of whether longer term dosing of ALG-000184 continues to be well tolerated and if greater suppression of important viral parameters, including HBV DNA and RNA, in HBeAg positive subjects, can be achieved; and our plan to share data from the 12-week cohort at a scientific conference in Q4 2022. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’s clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the developing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2022 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 315 879 8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com



Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com