NV5 Awarded $22 Million in New York City Facility Infrastructure Improvements

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded multiple contracts to support park infrastructure and educational facility improvements throughout New York City. Services that NV5 will provide under these agreements include engineering design, inspection services, and landscape architecture.



“We are pleased to be awarded these projects that will support education and recreation for New York City residents and visitors,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 has partnered with many New York City departments for over 40 years to support transportation, water, education, and green spaces, and we are proud to contribute to the functionality and beauty of the City’s infrastructure.”

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation maintains over 30,000 acres of parks, athletic fields, beaches, historic monuments, and museums. NV5 was awarded two term agreements totaling approximately $20 million to perform the planning and design of these facilities as well as resident engineering and inspection services for projects moving into construction.

NV5 was also awarded a three-year, $2 million agreement by the New York City School Construction Authority to provide engineering and landscape architectural design for improvements for public schools throughout the city.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.