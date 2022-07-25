AmMax Bio Announces the Appointment of Dorothy Nguyen, M.D. as Vice President of Clinical Development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in oncology, including the development of the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), today announced that it has appointed Dorothy Nguyen, M.D., as Vice President of Clinical Development.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Nguyen to AmMax to lead our clinical programs,” said Larry Hsu, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AmMax Bio. “As a highly experienced clinical development executive and board-certified physician in oncology and hematology, Dorothy brings considerable talent and expertise to our company, which will prove invaluable as we continue to advance AMB-05X in the clinic and further expand our focus on oncology drug development.”

"I am very excited to join AmMax Bio, a company which has already generated impressive Phase 2 data in TGCT with its lead drug candidate, AMB-05X,” said Dorothy Nguyen, M.D. “AmMax is a company with a highly innovative and potentially best-in-class treatment for TGCT, and I look forward to advancing this product while further expanding the opportunities for AmMax to develop additional, oncology-focused assets which, like AMB-05X, show the potential to meaningfully improve the current standard of care.”

Dr. Nguyen has over 15 years of combined industry and physician-treating experience in oncology and hematology and has an impressive record of successfully advancing small molecules and biologic agents through the clinic, including Venclexta®, Calquence®, and Hemlibra®. Her industry experience includes senior roles with top global oncology companies, including Genentech, Acerta Pharma LLC, AstraZeneca, Cleave Therapeutics, and Corcept Therapeutics, where her responsibilities encompassed study design, protocol development, and clinical strategy.

Prior to her industry experience, Dr. Nguyen was a principal investigator on multiple intergroup and pharmaceutical trials in various disease areas in medical oncology and hematology at Kaiser Permanente, Northern California, and earlier served as an attending physician at Stanford University where she was a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology and Medical Oncologist at the Stanford Cancer Center. In addition, Dr. Nguyen has published several peer-reviewed scientific articles in oncology/hematology drug development.

Dr. Nguyen received a BS in Biology from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and MD from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She completed her clinical training in internal medicine at UCI Medical Center and hematology/oncology and transfusion medicine fellowships at Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco, respectively.

About TGCT

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), with a worldwide incidence of over 300,000, is a serious and debilitating locally aggressive tumor in which patients can experience severe pain, disability, and diminished quality of life. Surgical resection, the primary standard of care for TGCT, carries significant risk to patients, including complications from infections and prolonged postoperative care, and frequent relapse. A safe and efficacious pharmacological therapy that can be used alongside surgery remains a significant unmet need. AmMax is uniquely positioned to address this need for patients with TGCT by leveraging the target selectivity and enhanced safety profile of AMB-05X via local intra-articular administration, while creating a sizable commercial opportunity from improved patient care.

About AMB-05X

A potent monoclonal antibody against CSF1R, AMB-05X represents a therapeutic platform targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, fibrotic and neovascular diseases. CSF1R, via its binding to two regulatory cytokines, CSF1 and IL-34, is critically involved in the regulation of macrophages and related cells in multiple biological processes across many organ systems, making it an attractive target with broad therapeutic applications.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

AmMax was founded to develop therapies under an exclusive worldwide license from Amgen, Inc. that leverages the diverse and critical roles played by the colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) signaling pathway for macrophage-driven diseases in multiple organ systems. AmMax is preparing to enroll patients in the next phase of its clinical development program for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) in the third quarter of 2022. Based on robust preclinical data and approved IND, AmMax is also prepared to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.

Contact

AmMax Bio, Inc.

Andrew Sauter, CFO

Email: andrewsauter@ammaxbio.com

Tel: 650-787-3777