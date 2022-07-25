Red Cat Holdings to Report Fiscal Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces that it will report fiscal year-end 2022 financial results for the 12 months ended April 30, 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the market close.



CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will also host an earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Red Cat Holdings, Inc. conference call. Participants can also pre-register for this event using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169409/f3b79d8714

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GSCAirbi

The webcast replay will be available until October 27, 2022 and can be accessed through the above link or on the Company’s website. A telephonic replay will be available until August 10, 2022 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 9552326.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides drone-based products, services, and solutions through its five subsidiaries and services the enterprise, military, and consumer markets. Teal Drones is a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and its Golden Eagle is one of only five drones approved by the Department of Defense for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. Skypersonic's technology enables drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Fat Shark is a leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles. Rotor Riot, LLC is a reseller of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red