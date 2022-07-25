CommAgility Introduces 5G Network Listening Mode Software to Cut Development Time for Small Cells

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American:WTT) announced today that its CommAgility brand has introduced a Network Listening Mode (NLM) software product to support quick and seamless deployments of 5G small cells. With the new software, 5G small cell developers can easily integrate NLM capabilities to enable small cells to complete vital synchronization, network monitoring, and configuration steps automatically. Providing an efficient way of adding small cells to a network without sacrificing valuable time to reconfigure, the NLM software reduces risk, time to market, and development cost. Accelerating 5G small cell deployment supports the needs of the rapidly growing 5G market, especially time-sensitive, mission-critical applications that rely on temporary base stations for emergency 5G connectivity.



“Once powered up, 5G small cells must synchronize and configure by detecting surrounding network activity to avoid clashes with other base stations. As a result, deploying new small cells easily and automatically is an important capability for operators, emergency services, and private network owners,” said Alfred Rodriguez, SVP and General Manager at CommAgility. “Our new NLM software will help developers create small cell products that can meet this requirement.”

The NLM software is based on CommAgility’s industry-leading 5G UE (user equipment) PHY software. It is provided as a pre-integrated and tested solution for NXP® Semiconductor’s cost-effective Layerscape® Access LA9310 programmable baseband processor, which therefore saves time and development effort for 5G small cell developers.

The NLM software was developed specifically for the 5G FR1/sub-6 GHz frequency range. CommAgility can customize the software to the specific needs of a customer project, including adapting it to other baseband processors if required.

CommAgility’s comprehensive software portfolio for 5G NR small cell product development includes pre-ported and validated PHY and Stack software, a 5G core, and Physical Layer reference chains. This simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks, with the software’s flexible architecture making integration easier with hardware accelerators and libraries with versions available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. CommAgility also offers the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated reference design, and the SC-RF4-5Gn78 5G reference platform.

The new NLM software will be available later in 2022.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

