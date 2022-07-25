Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, confirms today its quarterly cash dividend.

On October 25, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company declared payment of an annual dividend of US$2.00 per ADS1, equivalent to US$0.50 per ordinary share, which will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS, equivalent to US$0.125 per ordinary share. According to the previously announced record and payment dates, the next quarterly installment will be paid on August 25, 2022 to all shareholders of record on August 11, 2022. Our depository bank’s DR Books will be closed for issuance and cancellation on August 11, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board's continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

1 One ADS is equivalent to four ordinary shares.