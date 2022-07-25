UpCity Survey Results: 46% Of SMBs Are Using AI While Growing Their Team In 2022

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from SMB owners and employees to provide insight into what businesses use for artificial intelligence (AI) implementation.



The AI Tools and the Labor Shortage gathers insight from 600 small business owners and employees throughout the United States to find out how the labor shortage has led to an increase in their use of AI tools, as well as the pros and cons of using them.

Statistical highlights include:

53% of B2B small businesses first started using AI tools as a result of the labor shortage. Meanwhile, 40% of B2C small businesses increased their existing use of AI tools once the shortage began.

35% of small businesses, regardless of revenue, had a monthly AI tools budget of $1,001-$5,000 both pre-COVID and now in 2022.

11% of respondents said they’ll use more AI tools and decrease their staff.

22% of both B2B and B2C businesses said that they currently use text AI tools most frequently.

Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering at UpCity, says the reason so many businesses are adopting AI tools is that it can be used for a variety of industries.

“Whether it’s a gap in human resources, such as recruiting or onboarding, or other administrative help, there’s an AI solution to help streamline a business’ workflow,” Banks said. “If you want your business to exceed its capabilities, forgoing AI isn’t an option. That’s why we’re proud to have AI-focused consultants as partners here at UpCity.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

