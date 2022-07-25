ProEV™ Aids Customers Amidst North American Supply Chain Struggles

ST. LOUIS, Quebec, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProEV™, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), has been an integral asset for customers amid the ongoing supply chain crisis as a supplier of electric vehicle components and high-voltage cables for commercial and industrial EVs. ProEV™ has adopted a strategic approach, enabling the company to take parts from prototype to scale. This allows ProEV™ to maintain same-day response times and the consistent, on-time delivery of EV components.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the EV supply chain. In an attempt to circumvent the looming crisis, manufacturers dedicated most of their resources to the industry's biggest segment, passenger vehicles, resulting in greater deficits for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the commercial and industrial EV sector. ProEV™ was established in response to the transportation industry's growing demand for electric vehicle cable and custom wire harnesses at low cost and high availability.

"Agility is essential, and we maintain enough supply to facilitate quick turnarounds and accelerate the manufacturing journey for OEMs," said Jarred Knecht, President of ProEV™, a division of ECI. "When the supply chain crisis hit the U.S., we had the infrastructure in place to help partners avoid significant delays, with 38 facilities strategically located around the globe, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia."

By establishing long-term relationships with OEMs, ProEV™ is able to take a forward-thinking approach to the supply chain, which in turn allows them to avoid unforeseen supply chain disruptions.

ProEV™ views itself as a global electrification partner, identifying the need to provide quick turnarounds for a wide array of sizes and low minimums in the EV and hybrid EV sector. Despite the disruption to global supply chains, ProEV™ maintained same-day response times; a significant indicator that ProEV™ is committed to the customer experience, compared to the industry standard of three to five business days.

Many ProEV™ customers also request help in sourcing non-electronic components; thanks to its approach of fostering long-term partnerships with both OEMs and suppliers, ProEV™ can connect them with the right resources and contacts.

"ProEV™ has been an invaluable resource in helping our company fill the gaps amid supply chain slowdowns," said Geneviève Des Chênes, Director of Supply Chain at Lion Electric. "I've been working with their team for many development projects."

Please visit proelectricvehicle.com to learn more.

About ProEV™

ProEV™, a Division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is the EV Center of excellence for ECI, servicing global EV customers in the development and manufacturing of their vehicle platforms. Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 37 global manufacturing locations, at ECI, we power smart, connected and electrified solutions™ that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges.

Media Contact:

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment