From the Board Room to the Grow Room: A Tech Exec's Journey Into CBD

CARY, N.C., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD, a leader in cannabinoid product innovation since 2014, provides one of the largest varieties and most potent lineups of CBD products on the consumer market.

Stirling CBD President Joe Kryszak's leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies helped mold the company's shrewd approach to the industry. Stirling's mission is to provide a natural and healthy alternative to over-the-counter and prescription medications with unbeatable pricing.

Growing up in Southern California during the 90s, Kryszak saw both the health benefits (and the overuse problems) associated with cannabis. This interest quickly developed into a passion. He earned his undergraduate degree at San Diego State University and received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Pepperdine University in 2002. Despite the interest in alternative medicine, Kryszak took the opportunity to gain business experience at several Fortune 500 companies.

After 20-plus years in leadership positions at some of the most successful companies in America including Amazon, BLACK+DECKER®, HP, and Lenovo, Kryszak made the leap out of corporate America and founded Stirling CBD and Stirling Professional in 2014.

Stirling CBD and Stirling Professional specialize in the research and development of CBD for sleep, pain management, and anxiety for both the consumer market and professional offices, respectively.

All Stirling products are third-party lab tested, 100% organic, locally sourced, and include options with or without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Their Delta 8 gummies have been particularly successful in the market.

Stirling Professional products are specifically designed as CBD for chiropractors. Currently at over 200 chiropractic offices throughout the U.S., the doctors using the products see major improvements in their patients' overall health.

The discovery, development, and formulation of new cannabinoids, which ultimately lead to new treatments for several ailments, continue to excite Kryszak about the future of the industry. A bout with cancer in 2021 reaffirmed Kryszak's long-held passion for cannabis-derived products, which was the only solution that could provide him relief during that challenging time.

CBD continues to be adopted by a growing number of people across demographics; according to Global Market Insights, the CBD market size is estimated to grow with a 21.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2028.

Stirling CBD provides a suite of products, featuring natural ingredients aimed to alleviate pain, recovery, and sleep issues. For more information on Stirling CBD, visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

About Stirling CBD

Since 2014, Stirling CBD has manufactured and distributed the Purest Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality. Stirling launched its professional brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, Crossfit Boxes, P Ts, and Massage Therapists.

