CompTIA Signs Digitunity's Corporate Pledge to End Digital Divide

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization that connects disadvantaged households with the computer donations they need, announced that CompTIA has signed The Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide as a Cornerstone Partner in the mission to improve digital equity throughout the country.

Since the mid-1980s, Digitunity, along with its predecessor organization and community partners, has placed hundreds of thousands of computers with people in need. Providing technology is essential to helping people succeed in school, participate in the economy, and improve their communities.

Founded in 1982, CompTIA, the Computing Technology Industry Association, is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem, the estimated $75 million industry, and the tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. The nonprofit trade association provides education, training and professional certification that promote the growth of the information technology (IT) industry.

"We're excited to have an organization like CompTIA, which sets the agenda for the entire high-tech sector, joining Digitunity and our other cornerstone partners in the mission to close the digital divide," said Scot Henley, Executive Director of Digitunity. "CompTIA's prominent voice and critical role in training the IT workforce will elevate the issue of digital equity and accelerate our efforts, helping more families benefit from the modern, technology-driven economy and education system."

CompTIA's partnership in the Corporate Pledge comes on the eve of the association's ChannelCon 2022 event, the technology industry's premier annual conference for vendor-neutral collaboration, learning, and partnership. The event, held from Aug. 2-4 in Chicago at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, features sessions with leading IT industry CEOs, entrepreneurs, and consultants.

Susan Krautbauer, who has been in volunteer leadership positions at CompTIA for over 15 years and is the senior director of strategy and development at Digitunity, will give her talk, "Tech for Good: How Can You Make a Difference", on Aug. 3.

"Strong digital skills are essential for career success. Unfortunately, too many people still do not have access to the resources that can help them develop these skills," said Charles Eaton, CompTIA chief of staff. "CompTIA is committed to helping individuals unlock their full potential. With access, encouragement, and opportunity, anyone can develop strong digital skills, whether they intend to work in technology or as a knowledge worker in another field. We fully support the mission of Digitunity and commit to doing all we can to narrow the digital divide."

More than 36 million people in the United States lack access to basic technology most people take for granted, including reliable internet access, a computer, and the skills to use digitally connected devices. The problem disproportionately affects communities of color but persists across all boundaries from coast to coast.

This disparity between resourced and under-resourced communities is known as the "digital divide." It permeates every aspect of life, creating educational, economic, and career disenfranchisement. Children are unable to complete homework. Parents cannot search for and apply for jobs. Families are cut off from access to community services.

Through the Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide, Digitunity hopes to align the support and collective voice of influential, resourceful organizations in business, government, education, philanthropy, and community organizations with the passion and dedication of their Digital Opportunity Network, which includes nearly 1,500 frontline, community-level groups.

"The No. 1 predictor of economic success used to be a high school diploma. Now, it's having access to technological tools and the skills to use them," Krautbauer said.

This national-scale gap in opportunity is multi-faceted and pervasive. It results from a number of interwoven, systemic issues. Solving it requires building and expanding collaborations on a similar scale. It is the reason Digitunity launched the Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide.

"Because of the nature of this issue, we believe fostering collaboration and relationships between entities throughout the community, businesses, service providers, community leaders, volunteers, government representatives, academics, and the media is critical to creating an inclusive future," said Krautbauer. "No one organization can do this alone. But together we can ensure marginalized people have access to the technology needed to thrive today and in tomorrow's digitally connected society."

The four pillars of the Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide are:

Access to Technology - People must have access to secure, reliable, and connected large-screen devices to work, learn, and develop the skills they need.

- People must have access to secure, reliable, and connected large-screen devices to work, learn, and develop the skills they need. Digital Skills & Education - Digital literacy is fundamental to education, finance, employment, telehealth, communication, security, community, and efficiency.

- Digital literacy is fundamental to education, finance, employment, telehealth, communication, security, community, and efficiency. Community Engagement & Impact - Those in need benefit most from engaged people and organizations in their communities. Those systems need to enable and sustain impact.

- Those in need benefit most from engaged people and organizations in their communities. Those systems need to enable and sustain impact. Achieving Change - There is a direct line from racial inequity to poverty, and poverty to the digital divide. The corporate sector is a critical partner in developing innovative solutions that can benefit marginalized communities while having broad societal beneﬁts.

Each organization that commits to the Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide will be:

Provided ongoing opportunities for active participation and engagement to bolster desired outcomes.

Receiving access to a variety of tools, resources, research and thought-leadership opportunities.

Recognized by name and organization on the Corporate Pledge webpage on the Digitunity website.

Included in a quarterly press release announcing new organizations that join.

Featured in promotional and media campaigns to promote overall participation and adoption.

"We're thrilled with the commitments we've received so far. We welcome everyone who wants to join in the coming months," adds Krautbauer. "Together, we can move beyond incremental change to create a future where everyone can thrive in education, employment and connectedness."

Digitunity is in discussion with a number of leading businesses and other organizations. They will be announcing new partners in the weeks to come. Please visit Digitunity.org to learn more about Digitunity and the Corporate Pledge to End the Digital Divide. Sign the pledge today at digitunity.org/sign-the-pledge.

About Digitunity

Since the 1980s, Digitunity has advanced digital inclusion by connecting donors of technology with organizations serving people in need. Our mission is to ensure everyone who needs a computer has one, along with robust internet connectivity and digital literacy skills. To learn more about our mission, visit www.digitunity.org.

About CompTIA

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, CompTIA is a nonprofit trade association that provides professional certifications for the information technology industry. Through education, training, certifications, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA promotes industry growth, the development of a highly skilled workforce, and a commitment to creating an environment where innovation happens, and opportunities and benefits made possible through technology are available to all. For more information, visit http://www.comptia.org.

