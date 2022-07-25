iHealth Donates 1-Million A-Home Tests to the State of California

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHealth Labs, Inc., one of the major suppliers of at-home COVID tests in the U.S. market, is donating 1 million at-home COVID tests to the State of California. This donation will provide California's residents with much-needed support as another surge in coronavirus infections in the state has led to high demand for early detection.

"We have noticed that new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have been spreading across the country for the past several months. While the new strains do not necessarily cause more severe illness, they are more contagious than the Omicron," said Jack Feng, iHealth CEO. "As the virus keeps evolving, regular testing has become part of the new normal. It is one of many things you can do to protect yourself and your family and reduce the chances of spreading the virus to others.

Jack continues, "iHealth has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Our commitment has been to bring at-home COVID-19 tests to more people as quickly as possible. However, as the number of new cases is rising again, our responsibility is to support the communities the best we can."

According to the related department, the 1 million tests donated will be distributed to schools when they reopen in the fall.

About the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

The iHealth® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a lateral flow assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2.

This test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older with symptoms of COVID-19 within the first 7 days of symptom onset. This test is also authorized for non-prescription home use with adult-collected nasal swab samples from individuals aged 2 years or older with symptoms of COVID-19 within the first 7 days of symptom onset.

This test is also authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older, or adult collected anterior nasal swab samples from individuals aged 2 years or older, with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 when tested twice over three days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) between tests.

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth is dedicated to empowering healthier lives. As a pioneer of digital health from Silicon Valley, iHealth was founded in 2010 and launched the world's first Bluetooth-connected blood pressure monitor that worked with iOS devices. Through more than a decade of development, by integrating its FDA-approved, award-winning consumer medical devices and remote patient monitoring platform, iHealth has established a digital health ecosystem, the Unified Care model, for healthcare providers to manage chronic diseases remotely. To date, iHealth is one of the top brands in digital health & wellness and has expanded its Unified Care model to 13 states with significant clinical outcomes in hypertension and diabetes management.

During the first year of COVID-19 pandemic, iHealth was actively supporting the fight against COVID-19 by being one of the leading manufacturers of thermometers, shipping millions of them to its customers.

On November 5th, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for over the counter (OTC) sale of iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. iHealth has since been a major supplier of at-home tests to the federal government, state governments, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

Visit www.ihealthlabs.com to learn more.

###

PR Contact:

Sharon Fei

(650) 600-0046

marketing@ihealthlabs.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2022 iHealth Lab, Inc.. All rights reserved.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.