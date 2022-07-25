Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Size (2022-2030) | Share, Trends, Revenue, CAGR, Key Players, and Forecast

Pune, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stomach cancer treatment market is expected to clock US$ ~ 8.41 billion by 2030 due to the upsurge of the geriatric population, and the high implication of dietary changes and sedentary lifestyles. According to the latest report published by growth plus reports titled” Stomach Cancer Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Drug Therapy, and Surgery), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

Increased smoking and excessive alcohol use, a high rate of population with obesity, and consumption of an unhealthy diet are all contributing to the growth of the stomach cancer treatment market. However, the availability of medications to treat stomach cancer is constrained by stringent laws and regulations, which may impede market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Treatment Type’

The global stomach cancer treatment market, based on treatment types is divided into chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery.

Chemotherapy has dominated among these options because it is touted as the most efficient way to treat cancer, is painless when administered, and can decrease cancer cells or slow their growth, thus improving the effectiveness of surgery. However, chemotherapy can cause adverse effects like hair loss, and a weakened immune system. Another extensively utilized therapy for stomach cancer is radiation therapy. Radiation therapy is one of the most successful ways to treat the condition because it kills carcinogens by damaging their DNA, thus stopping cell proliferation. However, radiation therapy has some negative effects; for example, many cancer patients who receive radiation therapy have the chance of contracting the illness again later in life. The immunotherapy treatment includes six different types of treatments which are FDA (Food And Drug Administration) approved i.e., targeted antibodies ramucirumab, trastuzumab, trastuzumab deruxtecan, and immunomodulators like dostarlimab, nivolumab, and pembrolizumab. Ramucirumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the growth of blood vessels inside the tumor. Trastuzumab and trastuzumab deruxtecan are monoclonal antibodies targeting the HER 2 pathways; these drugs are recommended for patients with severe gastroesophageal cancer. Immunomodulators like dostarlimab, nivolumab, and pembrolizumab are checkpoint inhibitors that target the PD 1 (programmed cell death protein) and PD L-1 pathways. Due to considerable technical breakthroughs and the growing use of alternative treatment modalities, other segments are also anticipated to experience significant expansion throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘by End-user’

Hospitals & Clinics, specialized cancer treatment facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers make up the worldwide stomach cancer treatment market in terms of end-users. Patients strongly choose hospitals and other specialized treatment facilities for cancer treatment. According to the WHO (World Health Organization) recommendation, every nation should have at least one cancer care facility that offers correct knowledge to patients as well as good guidance and treatment. Several hospitals and specialized facilities are government-funded and offer insurance coverage as well, which also extends financial assistance to cancer patients.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global stomach cancer treatment market is classified into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World.

Due to variables like the large prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases in the Asia Pacific, this region has dominated the industry. For instance, Globocan reports that in 2020 Asia witnessed 819,994 new instances of stomach cancer, accounting for 8.6% of all cancer cases. This number is projected to increase to 1,397,478 by 2025. North America is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the global stomach cancer treatment market during the forecast period due to a large number of patients, unhealthy eating habits, high and regular uptake of alcohol and smoking, as well as a large base of geriatric population. The American Cancer Society also notes that adult populations are more likely to develop stomach cancer. The global stomach cancer treatment market in Europe will further expand as more functionally active drugs are anticipated to be introduced in the market. The introduction of new technologies, government programs like health reimbursements, and increased research and development activities in this area are factors that contribute to this growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global stomach cancer treatment market are:

Eli Lilly and Company

International AG

Merck & Co. Inc

F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bayer AG

Celltrion Inc

Tahio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Ipsen pharma S.A

Among others

