At the close of business Friday 22 July 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1004.6p

- including income, 1011.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1003.0p

- including income, 1010.0p

