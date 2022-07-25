Ibotta Helps Families Save on Back to School Essentials with Summer Savings Event

DENVER, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checking off back to school lists can be costly, especially this year given increased prices from inflation. Leading digital rewards platform, Ibotta , is partnering with top brands to help offset costs during its Back to School Essentials event. Running from July 25 through August 31, Ibotta is delivering cash back offers on school notebooks, lunch box treats, vitamins, beauty supplies, and more.



According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are adjusting shopping behaviors due to the recent spike in prices. Given the current state of the U.S. economy, back to school shoppers are even more focused on finding ways to save, compared to years past. Recent NRF back to school research found that 43% are doing more comparative shopping online, 42% are shopping for sales more often, and 24% are using more coupons.

“While back to school season is always an exciting time for students and parents, it’s undeniable that the cost of physical supplies can be a hardship for many households,” said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at Ibotta. “Rising prices are an increasing concern for families, and Ibotta wants to ensure we’re doing our part to offer some much needed relief. Through our Back to School Essentials event, we’re hoping that we can help families set their students up for success this school year.”

Check out the full list of participating brands here . A sample of cash back offers includes:

Flipz® — $0.75 back

Nature’s Way Alive!® Multivitamins — up to $4.25 on any variety and size

NIVEA MEN® — earn up to $7.00 in total $0.75 back on NIVEA MEN® Shave Gel $2.00 back on NIVEA MEN® Shave Balm $1.50 back on NIVEA MEN® Face Wash $1.75 back on NIVEA MEN® Moisturizer Bonus: Redeem 2 unique offers to earn an additional $1.00

FIVE STAR — up to $2.00 back on two notebooks of any variety and size

noosa yoghurt — $0.50 back on 4-packs of any variety

Perfect Snacks — earn up to $3.99 in total up to $2.99 back on single bars of any variety $1 back on 4-packs and 8-count snack size of any variety

OxiClean — up to $3 back in total $1 back on 12 or 16 oz OxiClean Max Force Spray $2 back on 2.5lb OxiClean Sanitizer



Back to school shoppers can also use Ibotta’s free browser extension to compare prices and set in-stock alerts for popular items. Deals will also be available in the Ibotta app and website . To learn more about all of Ibotta's back to school deals, click here .

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Known for its Free Thanksgiving Dinner program, Ibotta has helped to feed 8.5 million Americans in the last two years during this campaign alone. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018.

Press Contact

LaunchSquad for Ibotta

ibotta@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edf19ed2-256b-4e98-a148-d863325b40fc