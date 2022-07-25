InterDigital’s Xiaofei Wang Appointed Chair of the IEEE 802.11 Topic Interest Group (TIG) for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML)

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, applauded the appointment of Xiaofei Wang to serve as Chair of the Topic Interest Group for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) in IEEE 802.11, the IEEE working group dedicated to standards for wireless local area networks (WLAN).



The IEEE 802.11 AIML TIG is responsible for identifying and exploring potential use cases for AIML for Wi-Fi and will specifically describe AIML use cases applicable in 802.11 Wi-Fi systems. In addition, the topic interest group will investigate the technical feasibility of features that enable support for AIML.

“We congratulate Xiaofei for this important leadership appointment, as it is a significant recognition of his research career and dedicated participation throughout 802.11 standards development,” said Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Technology Officer, InterDigital. “This position will greatly increase InterDigital’s contribution to the operation of IEEE 802.11 working group and standardization process for new technologies, such as AIML for WLAN.”

In addition to his leadership role in the AIML TIG, Xiaofei also serves as secretary for the IEEE 802.11bc Task Group.

The AIML TIG commenced its research activities in July and is expected to conclude in March 2023.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714